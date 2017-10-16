Women Of Cosplay: Jasminlovesyoux

So this year, along with getting back into nerd pop culture, I’ve also discovered cosplay. So for those that don’t know what cosplay is, it’s basically people dressing up as characters from Video Games, TV Shows, Animes, or Movies. I’ve been really wanting to get into, but the one disadvantage of living in New Jersey, we don’t have a lot of conventions that happen. But one of my best girl nerd friends, Jasmin, has been inspiring me to want to get into cosplay. She is very much me, a nerd, a gamer, and a cosplayer as well. And the cosplays she has done I have loved them all.
So these cosplays that are featured are some of the ones that Jasmin has done that I love. The one that is my all-time favorite is her Ms. Marvel cosplay. When i saw the pictures of it I was so excited about it because to me she very much is Ms. Marvel. And Jasmin has said before that she likes to represent bad-ass women in all of her cosplays because just like the characters the cosplays as, she, herself, is a bad-ass woman.
