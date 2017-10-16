Women Of Cosplay: Jasminlovesyoux

So this year, along with getting back into nerd pop culture, I’ve also discovered cosplay. So for those that don’t know what cosplay is, it’s basically people dressing up as characters from Video Games, TV Shows, Animes, or Movies. I’ve been really wanting to get into, but the one disadvantage of living in New Jersey, we don’t have a lot of conventions that happen. But one of my best girl nerd friends, Jasmin, has been inspiring me to want to get into cosplay. She is very much me, a nerd, a gamer, and a cosplayer as well. And the cosplays she has done I have loved them all.