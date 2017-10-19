Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Accenture’s Pierre Nanterme

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Pierre Nanterme and Accenture as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Pierre Nanterme, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture, is passionate about the gender parity initiative. He states, “My pledge, is to continue driving this agenda at Accenture and to consistently evaluate and accelerate opportunities to bring more women into top leadership roles.” Accenture is currently working towards a new goal, to grow their percentage of women to 50% by 2025.

“Accenture has long been a champion of inclusion and diversity and specifically, gender balance, at every level of our organization, including our board of directors,” Pierre says, “We know from our business with clients around the world, that when companies bring together people of different genders, races, cultures and perspectives – we are smarter, more creative, more innovative and more relevant.” Pierre states that there is no shortage of qualified women for board positions. The pipeline is there, but it is up to companies to utilize it and take action when hiring.

“This is more than a CEO priority for me, it is personal. I am surrounded by exceptional women on Accenture’s board of directors, as well as my own leadership team,” Pierre states. He notes that his colleagues’ expectations inspire and challenge him to bring more visibility to gender balance.

The Women’s Forum of New York supports Pierre and his vision for the future of Accenture. “I am very proud that Accenture is among corporate champions to be honored by the Women’s Forum of New York for our mutual commitment to making a difference.” We salute Pierre and Accenture for making such strides in gender balance. It’s time for all companies to adopt this vision and The Women’s Forum of New York is committed to making that a reality.