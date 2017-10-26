Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Brian Moynihan and Bank of America as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Brian Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, states that there’s nothing more important than having a culture that is the best place for one’s teammates to work. Brian continues, “And when you think about that, that means all our teammates, male, female, no matter where they come from by ethnicity, background, They can all do their best.”

Brian states that ultimately, a company needs to drive decision that will have achieve parity in the highest ranks and make it a reality throughout the organization. “Our focus is to drive responsible growth. We have to grow the right way, no excuses, and we have to do it on a sustainable basis.” All companies have the capacity to make gender parity a realistic goal and it is a conscious choice in whether or not they choose to take action.

Bank of America, as a company, offers a plethora of supportive programs for women, including LEAD for Women and the Senior Executive Women’s Annual Conference. LEAD for Women is currently comprised of 25,000 teammates and helps colleagues network and support each other in their professional endeavors. The Senior Executive Women’s Annual Conference allows colleagues to network and get to know senior leaders within the company. “Those two broad programs, not only in their basic format, but also spawn tons of informal mentorship throughout the company. I think that’s key also,” states Brian.

We salute Brian Moynihan and Bank of America as they continue to advance gender parity and women’s leadership in the boardroom.