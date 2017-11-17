Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Citigroup’s Michael Corbat

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Michael Corbat and Citigroup as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Michael Corbat, Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup, states that in terms of female representation, unfortunately the United States has gone from being number eleven, to number fourteen. “We’ve gone in the wrong direction.”

While quotas and mandates globally have been successful, in the U.S. many do not see that as a viable option. Michael states, “In the U.S., we don’t need to do that. We shouldn’t have to be mandated to do the right thing.”

We commend Michael Corbat and Citigroup for being dedicated partners to The Women’s Forum of New York. “Let’s be focused on it. We can solve this together. Let’s commit to really moving the needle and it’ll get us to the right place – we’re excited about the future.”