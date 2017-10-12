Women on Boards: A Call to Action with HSBC’s Patrick Burke

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Patrick Burke and HSBC as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Patrick Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC USA, states that in order to get a diverse slate of candidates, you have to actually have to ask. “You need to make sure that when somebody is giving you a list of potential candidates to serve on your Board, you look at that list and say “Well, do I see women? Do I see people from other forms of ethnic diversity?’” From there, Patrick says, “We have to understand that this problem needs immediate attention and we really have to take action now.”

Inclusivity should not be the problem to solve, it should be the standard. "We shouldn’t accept a society or an environment of any type where somebody doesn’t get a fair shake at something relative to their background. That shouldn’t be the thing that prevents somebody from getting where they should be. That is what makes me passionate about this effort,” says Patrick.

The Women’s Forum of New York offers a database that consists of CEO-sponsored women as a resource for companies to use when searching for qualified candidates. “I would ask every CEO to think about the power they have to sponsor women to get into that pool of candidates to create a more diverse set of available board candidates.”