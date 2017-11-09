Women on Boards: A Call to Action with Thomson Reuters’ Jim Smith

The Women’s Forum of New York salutes Jim Smith and Thomson Reuters as corporate champions for advancing women on corporate boards and inspiring other companies to follow suit. Jim Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters, states, “It’s unfortunate that change comes slower than many of us would want. And it wouldn’t move at this pace without organizations like The Women’s Forum of New York who are advocating for change, pushing us all for that change and are holding our feet to the fire and holding us accountable for our actions.” This is exactly how The Women’s Forum of New York wants to be seen – as a beam of inspiration and progress. We are proud to influence the best in the companies who believe in the path to gender parity in the boardroom.

Jim says, “Two women on my team serve on outside boards and I can tell you that it’s been a valuable experience for both of them. It changes the way they view their role on the other side of the table – they’re better managers and interact better with our board.” The business case has been made by multiple studies including the Peterson Institute and Credit Suisse Research showing a strong correlation between more women on boards and significantly better financial performance.

When trying to attract the best women in the world to work for our companies or be on our boards, Jim advises to think: “Who are the women out there who are making a difference in organizations? Who can make a difference on your board and benefit from their experience?” Select women who are making a difference in the world and inspire others to do the same.