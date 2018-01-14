WOMEN PLAYING BIGGER: How to Immobilize Fear & Experience Drastic Growth in The New Year!

Welcome today's guest contributor, the awesome CHERYL WOOD as she shares this very timely article . Cheryl is empowering women all over the world. Follow her work and see the impact she is making!!!
Here’s the hard fact: Fear holds thousands of women hostage every year! In fact, fear is one of the most common deterrents of women achieving greater levels of success in their lives, careers, and businesses. These fears range from fear of failure, fear of success, fear of rejection, and fear of judgment. But the great news is that every woman can make an intentional decision to face their fears in order to play bigger for the new year! When women allow fear and self-doubt to settle in, they do the world a disservice because they ultimately diminish their unique gifts and talents, deflate their momentum for pursing their dreams, settle into procrastination, and stay stagnate which means the world loses out on experiencing their greatness. Now is the time for women to step up to the plate and kick fear in the gut! It’s time to challenge yourself to use fear as a motivating force, instead of a hindrance, to help you stretch your thinking, expand your expectations, and take greater risks. But how? Well, it is a natural human tendency to shrink back when you experience feelings of fear since fear generally serves as a defense mechanism against things that can harm you. So, first, it is critical to distinguish the difference between fear that prevents you from harm versus fear that unnecessarily restricts your growth. Think of fear as an internal energy that you get to control. You have the personal power to choose how that energy is expended. That means some work is involved. It is your job to refuse to allow the voice of fear to be louder than your voice of possibility. This will require a mindset shift – what you think, what you believe, the words you use, and the thoughts you allow to permeate your mind. You must fuel your mind with positive affirmations that support what you want. Shift your focus to the enlightening things that can manifest by facing your fears instead of the negative things that can happen. Then, interrupt your norm and get out of your comfort zone by executing a new action. Remember, greatness is waiting for you to show up and it’s up to you to bulldoze over fear in order to get to that greatness. You have everything it takes to achieve your goals, overcome challenges, and persist in the face of unexpected barriers along the way. Fear will always linger when you decide to play bigger and reach your fullest potential. It will consistently try to talk you out of stretching into spaces that are unknown, unfamiliar, and uncomfortable but that can potentially put you on a path to experiencing drastic growth in your life. To help immobilize your fears and experience drastic growth in the new year, in addition to fueling your mind with positivity, it is important to implement the five steps below:
- Remind yourself that you are enough: Do not give fear permission to dictate what your life looks like. Disconnect your conversation with fear. Focus more on what you have than what you’re lacking and play up to your strengths to get closer to your goals and aspirations.
- Face your fears instead of running from them: The more you run from your fears the further you distance yourself from your destiny. Allow yourself to feel the fear that accompanies taking risks but take action to pursue your goals anyway.
- Embrace failure as information learned: Fear of failure keeps many women stuck in a place of discomfort and lack of fulfillment. Instead of viewing failure as a permanent statement, view it as a ‘temporary status’ that produces powerful lessons every time.
- Upgrade your internal dialogue: Every day, make it a habit to speak positive affirmations over your life. Do not allow negative “head trash” to permeate your words and thoughts.
- Connect to a community of like-minded women: Do not try to immobilize fear on your own. There is power in numbers, so connect to a community of other mission- driven women who can help to empower you to stay committed to your goals
Remember that everything in your life is a choice. Today, I challenge you to immobilize your fear while you CHOOSE to avail yourself of the unlimited doors of possibility and opportunity!
Cheryl Wood International Keynote Speaker & Women’s Empowerment Champion
www.cherylempowers.com
