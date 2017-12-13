Women Rejoice Over Roy Moore's Senate Loss

The defeat of Roy Moore in Tuesday’s Alabama special Senate election was particularly meaningful for many women, emboldened after months of unprecedented consequences for alleged sexual predators.
Moore had been accused of sexual misconduct and child molestation by multiple women, but his loss was by no means assured. President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than a dozen women, endorsed Moore and assailed his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones.
But Jones prevailed, and he did so with the support of women. Exit polls showed that Jones led Moore by 16 percentage points among women overall, and that he nabbed a whopping 98 percent of the black women vote.
Suffice to say that Tuesday’s election allowed women everywhere to breathe a sigh of relief and revel in the accomplishment. Here are some of their reactions: