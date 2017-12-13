Women Rejoice Over Roy Moore's Senate Loss

The defeat of Roy Moore in Tuesday’s Alabama special Senate election was particularly meaningful for many women, emboldened after months of unprecedented consequences for alleged sexual predators.

Moore had been accused of sexual misconduct and child molestation by multiple women, but his loss was by no means assured. President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than a dozen women, endorsed Moore and assailed his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones.

But Jones prevailed, and he did so with the support of women. Exit polls showed that Jones led Moore by 16 percentage points among women overall, and that he nabbed a whopping 98 percent of the black women vote.

Suffice to say that Tuesday’s election allowed women everywhere to breathe a sigh of relief and revel in the accomplishment. Here are some of their reactions:

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud.



And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere.



Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

I just woke up in the middle of the night to make sure what happened when I went to bed is still happening. After Alabama, I’ve decided to start believing I’m G-d again. Congratulations, Alabama. Your vote counted. To all the women who came forward. Your voices were heard. ❤️ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 13, 2017

Today, the people of Alabama voted on the #RightSideOfHistory.



To all the sexual predators out there: your days are numbered. — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 13, 2017

Roy Moore you can just ride off into the sunset pic.twitter.com/V4teuAbuSL — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 13, 2017

“Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” —Martin Luther King, Jr. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 13, 2017

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Ok! Enjoy this night celebrating our @GDouglasJones win. Dance like no one is watching.



Tomorrow morning we wake up and fight again.



Next up? #SaveNetNeutrality and #TaxScamBill



Are you ready?! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

Thank you to the women who came forward about Roy Moore, and to all the other women taking down powerful abusers. This night is about you, too. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 13, 2017

Hope lives! Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 13, 2017

Congrats, @GDouglasJones, on your win in Alabama! This is a victory for showing up, fighting to the end, and standing for what’s right. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 13, 2017

I will say to my daughter, “Good morning SweetPea, the world is a little bit better.” My son, “Keep being a good guy.” ❤️#Alabama #DougJones — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 13, 2017

So excited!! I believe this is the beginning of a real turning point for our country. #DougJones is a man of integrity who will serve #Alabama well. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 13, 2017

As we've learned from a year of fighting: when we speak together, we’re a force to reckon with. I feel grateful to all the silence breakers who spoke up in Alabama – with their testimony, and with their votes – and. made this outcome possible. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) December 13, 2017

I CANT HELP BUT CRY…. WE WILL FIGHT THIS FIGHT IN EVERY STATE,WE WILL WIN

THE PPL OF AMERICA WILL WIN❤️ — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2017

Happy Hanukkah Roy Moore✡️ — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) December 13, 2017

Tonight was a victory for women, for #POC, and for common decency. Tonight was a victory for America. #DougJones — Emilie Aries (@emiliearies) December 13, 2017

Congratulations to Doug Jones.

Congratulations to the Resistance.

Congratulations to all who fight for justice.

Congratulations to all brave women of the #MeToo Movement.

It is a NEW DAY.

Mobilize for 2018, friends. #AlabamaSenateElection #Resist #AlSenate #Jones #Moore — AmyLudwigVanDerwater (@amylvpoemfarm) December 13, 2017

Black women, who clearly oppose pedophilia, sexual moestation, sexual harassment, and “p—-y grabbing” of any sort, voted for Doug Jones. What is to be gleaned from the absurd percentage of white women who voted for Roy Moore? — Michelle Bernard (@MichelleBernard) December 13, 2017

Wooo hoooo✅ Proud Shelby Co Al voter! I voted for Doug Jones🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 I challenge ALL women of AL to join me!!!! Let’s get it! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/XtndM6kQMx — Angelia (@AngelQueen55) December 12, 2017