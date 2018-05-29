These Women Surprised Each Other By Proposing... At The Same Time

A Tennessee couple is feeling the love after a video clip of their unusual marriage proposal went viral.

Becky McCabe had planned to pop the question when she and her girlfriend, Jessa Gillaspie, visited the Memphis Zoo on May 25. (Why the zoo? They had gone there on their first date.)

The couple posed for a quick photo at the zoo’s entrance before McCabe dropped to one knee and proposed to Gillaspie. Instead of answering, however, a teary-eyed Gillaspie began digging around in her purse, where she’d hidden a ring with the intention of proposing to McCabe the same day.

Gillaspie, who lives in Bartlett, Tennessee, posted video of the surprise moment on her Facebook page Sunday. The clip, which can be seen below, had been viewed more than 248,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her,” Gillaspie wrote. “We were both so surprised!!!! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé.”

Of the viral response to her video, Gillaspie said she and McCabe “had no idea this would blow up so quickly.” But she added, “I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her.”