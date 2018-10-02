President Donald Trump once again mocked the Me Too movement and threw doubt on Christine Blasey Ford’s Senate testimony as he spoke Tuesday night at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.
But even though his comments may come as no surprise, many pointed out that it was troubling to see women waving ‘Women for Trump’ placards behind the president and cheering as he continued his angry rant about the woman who accused his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
“This is what should worry all Americans who care about how low and fast we are sinking,” prominent civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill tweeted.
Trump himself has been accused by more than 15 women of sexual misconduct, with allegations including groping, workplace harassment, forcible kissing and assault.
The president has referred to the allegations against Kavanaugh by Blasey and at least two other women as a “high-level con game” perpetrated by Democrats in an attempt “to destroy a fine person.”