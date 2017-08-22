Women Tweet Cheeky Selfies In Solidarity With Politician Called ‘Lipstick On A Pig’

Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand’s opposition leader at the beginning of this month, making her the youngest person (and only the second woman) to ever lead the country’s Labour Party. Ardern, 37, was elected unanimously after the party’s Andrew Little stepped down, and, according to The Guardian, she is particularly popular among young people and women.

Over the weekend, during an exchange on Twitter with a voter, Opportunities Party founder and leader Gareth Morgan tweeted that “Jacinda should be required to show she’s more than lipstick on a pig.” (Morgan launched the Opportunities Party in November, around a platform that includes eliminating fossil fuel use by 2050, stricter immigration laws, legalizing marijuana and providing free early childhood education.)

Sure but it's pathetic isn't it?All that matters is policy.Jacinda should be required to show she's more than lipstick on a pig.Will she be? — Gareth Morgan (@garethmorgannz) August 20, 2017

Hours later, TV presenter and journalist Hilary Barry tweeted out a photo of herself applying lipstick, using the hashtag #lipstickonapig.

The tweet took off, inspiring other Kiwi women to tweet out their own lipstick selfies in solidarity with Ardern and Barry. Many of the tweets explicitly called out Morgan’s comments, pointing out that just because a phrase is commonplace, that doesn’t mean it isn’t offensive or problematic.

Hey @garethmorgannz even if a phrase is commonly used, it doesn't somehow make it any less sexist 🙄🙄 #lipstickonapig pic.twitter.com/rgFuiY4iHB — Georgina (@g_townnz) August 20, 2017

Mwah Gareth! Too bad u blocked me when I said for me, wealth doesn't equate to success. #LipstickOnAPig pic.twitter.com/SiauHfM09g — Julia Schiller (@Cheeky_Games) August 21, 2017

Late to the #lipstickonapig party but here's a throwback and a 🖕 to Gareth pic.twitter.com/rNtqTARC5I — Aunty Rosie (@rosie_spragg) August 21, 2017

The tweets also sent a message that women in New Zealand won’t tolerate sexism in their political system ― something that American politicians could probably stand to take note of. *Cough, President Trump, cough.*

Because sexism in politics is so put of date, I've dug out some old selfies for y'all #LipstickOnAPig pic.twitter.com/KKMZ1oYDVA — Polly is a nice name (@__catpower) August 21, 2017

Am I tired of this BS or do I just need an early night? #LipstickOnAPig pic.twitter.com/BZxXt74DCh — Nicola 📎 Patrick (@NicolaPatrickNZ) August 21, 2017

And at least one man joined the lipstick selfie party:

#lipstickonapig 💄💋



(albeit with whiskers and a bit late, but it took a while to build up the courage to post this!) pic.twitter.com/jtf3Nc5YVp — Ben Mack (@benmack_nz) August 21, 2017

At a press conference on Sunday, Morgan said he wouldn’t apologize for his tweet, because he says he was talking about the Labour Party as a whole, not Ardern specifically. And according to Kiwi news site Stuff, Ardern was not bothered by Morgan’s comments.

“I’m happy to add Gareth Morgan to our email list so that he gets updates on all of our policy announcements, because sadly it looks like he’s missing out of them,” Ardern said.