Women Were Right to Not Come Forward Against Members of Congress

Ten years ago, at the age of 27, I did the scariest thing of my life up to that point: I publicly spoke out about being raped at age 17 at an apartment on a college campus. The decision to speak out was difficult, the blow back from that decision was worse. Women accused me of victim blaming when I suggested ways we can keep ourselves safe. An ex-boyfriend who’d cheated on me the year prior called to say his new girlfriend was demanding to know if I’d ever been tested for a STDs because of that rape. The rapist sent me a friend request on Facebook.

A decade later, I was again faced with a difficult decision as the #metoo movement made national news: to sit quietly and watch other brave women and men come forward, or to speak out against the sexual harassment I personally witnessed during my two years on Capitol Hill. I again chose to speak out and again I have to wonder if it was worth it.

Ever since joining the military right after high school, I’ve been volunteering and advocating for women and children who are victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence. I made a choice to spend my life serving what I saw as the greatest health epidemic to children and women: sexual assault. Following my service in the Air Force, I became a journalist where I saw a widespread issue in nearly every courtroom I entered. I can count on one hand the amount of times I covered a crime committed by a rapist or pedophile who received a severe sentence for their crime but I lost count of the amount of times they received probation or community service. When I left journalism a decade later, I knew this is where I wanted to focus my attention. The problem is I've met few people who want to talk about it let alone fight to change it.

Until now.

Prior to #metoo, women endured sexual harassment daily and had little to no recourse. All we asked for was to work in a safe environment the way men generally do. We wanted to wear our hair in a ponytail without being told that made us an easier victim. We wanted to wear a skirt when going out with our friends, or to be able to call a taxi or walk two blocks home afterward without being told we were "asking for it."

When I took a job on Capitol Hill in 2015, I never imagined it would be the one place where sexual harassment against both women and men was a daily problem and no one was going to do anything to stop it. In fact, the culture of those shaping our government was making it worse, not better.

Those of us on Capitol Hill were watching the news closely as women spoke against their abusers and we knew speaking out meant we were the ones who would lose all credibility – probably even our jobs. We watched as Cory Lewandowski physically assaulted a journalist and as she was shamed for speaking out about it.

We watched as Gretchen Carlson left Fox News and listened as members of our party, and their wives, argued behind closed doors that Carlson was making it up for money and attention.

We watched as women serving in the military were harassed, stalked, publicly shamed, sexually assaulted and were threatened with rape when nude photos of them were shared among the men they worked with - men who promised to protect the people in our country.

This is the world that allowed Capitol Hill to be run as a frat house.

But then something happened. Women and men were coming forward with credible accounts of abuse and they were finally being taken seriously. Men in the entertainment industry were finally labeled as the predators they are. Their friends who knew of their behavior were outed as the enablers they are. For weeks, we saw abusers finally paying for their crimes or at the very least those claims were being looked into. Those of us who worked on Capitol Hill waited to see if politicians were still untouchable. We waited to see if we could tell the truth and be heard, or if we would lose our jobs if we took that risk.

Slowly, other members of Congress started giving us their support. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) resigned followed by Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). Then Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) suddenly left office. And Lauren Greene, the former communications director for Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), broke her silence and spoke out about why she sued her former boss.

I admit I am not proud of the way I initially responded to questions from the Houston Chronicle about my employment in Farenthold's office after Greene shared her story with Anderson Cooper. My knee jerk reaction was to protect myself by protecting Farenthold. As Greene had confirmed, speaking out against a member of Congress can ruin your entire career. DC is a small place and having already faced backlash for once complaining about the inappropriate sexual commentary during the two years I was employed on the Hill, I knew further comment could tank my career here permanently. So I told the Chronicle that Farenthold never personally sexually harassed me. Which is true. But he is guilty of sexual harassment and so are members of his staff.

I was ashamed of myself for not telling the whole story. As an advocate for victims of rape and sexual assault, I had just done the very thing I encourage others not to do: I buried the truth and tried to hide from it. I knew I had to immediately correct that mistake but correcting it meant to talk about what really happened in Farenthold's office and put myself in the cross hairs of those who have much more power and influence in Washington, D.C. than I do.

And so I told more of the story. It was covered by the Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News, Politico and CNN, and was published on the front page of The New York Times. Newspapers and television shows across the country were now reporting the truth of what it was like to work in Farenthold's office.

The two weeks after coming out with my story, I spent many sleepless nights wondering if I would lose my new job. I fielded requests from a dozen reporters. I watched my name in the news headlines almost daily. I felt the stress all over again as I relived what was arguably some of the most stressful years of my life. But I was comforted in knowing that members of Congress had our backs. That they were publicly supporting us and had promised to hold their colleagues accountable.

While Farenthold initially denied what Greene and I said, and essentially accused us of lying, he finally admitted it was true when a third employee, this time a man, spoke out with more details of what Farenthold did in the office. Farenthold made the decision to retire and I made the decision to work with the House Ethics Committee on the sexual harassment we endured in the office as well as other issues that are now being reported. Finally, more than three years after beginning a career on Capitol Hill, I felt like I could tell the truth. That is why news reports this week of politicians supporting Franken and asking him not to resign felt like a huge slap in the face.

Senator Franken not only has six accusers, there is a photo showing him assaulting a woman while she is sleeping and as he was laughing about it.

When the #metoo movement began and politicians were still untouchable, female representatives and senators spoke to the media about the sexual harassment they themselves had received by their male colleagues. I wondered at the time why even they felt they couldn't name their accusers. In the last two days, I've discovered why. At the end of the day, male politicians are still untouchable. Those of us who spoke out now live in fear over whether we will keep our jobs or be able to get a new one while those who committed the acts against us are supported by their male colleagues.

For every congressional member who shows supports for Franken while a photo proves he doesn't treat women with respect, it's a reminder to staffers that we are the ones who will suffer the consequences by speaking out while these predatory men act like victims.