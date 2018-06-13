Women Score Big Wins In Virginia House Primary Elections

Bill Clark via Getty Images Jennifer Wexton, center, speaks flanked by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., at her primary election night party at O'Faolin's Irish Pub in Sterling, Va., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Women won a hefty number of House primary races in Virginia on Tuesday, creating a historic opportunity for female political representation in the state.

Democrats Vangie Williams (1st district), Elaine Luria (2nd district), Abigail Spanberger (7th district), and Jennifer Wexton (10th district) all won in their districts and will join Leslie Cockburn (5th district) and Jennifer Lewis (6th district) on the midterm election ballots this fall. These victories mean that the state’s Democratic party has nominated six women to fill 11 House seats, all but one of which are currently occupied by men.

The sole female House representative in the state, Barbara Comstock (R), also won the Republican primary in the 10th district, meaning she’ll face off against Wexton.

“Women have been leading the resistance, leading in activism and come November they will lead the way in Democrats taking back the House,” Christina Reynolds, top strategist for EMILY’s List, told CNN. “Virginia is a key part of that effort and EMILY’s List is proud to stand with the women running in these targeted races.”