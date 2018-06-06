Women Won Big In Tuesday's Primary Elections

A record-breaking number of women are running for ― and winning ― spots on ballots in this year’s primary elections. Of the 92 women who participated in Tuesday’s eight primaries, at least 36 of them have emerged victorious.

Women are likely to become governors for the first time in Alabama, Iowa and South Dakota, according to Gender Watch 2018, a project of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Women are also poised to make significant progress in House races: Iowa, for example, may elect its first-ever congresswoman, and New Mexico may elect the country’s first Native American congresswoman, Deb Haaland.

Tuesday’s results were “largely consistent with what we’ve seen in other states,” Jennifer Lawless, director of the Women & Politics Institute at American University, told HuffPost.

The overwhelming majority of women who ran were on the Democratic side of the aisle, she said, where they have a high likelihood of winning this fall if they’re running in largely Democratic districts.

More than 500 women have so far filed to run in primaries this year, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. That number represents a 67 percent jump from 2016. More than 110 of those women have won their races, 30 of them in California alone. Most of the women running are Democrats, although one-third of Republican women running have also won their races.

Yet despite the unprecedented number of female candidates, they still only represent about 23 percent of all candidates running nationwide, Lawless noted. “That’s not much different to the proportion in previous election cycles. Men are motivated to run for office too, and that’s why we’re seeing such a crowded primary.”

Many of these women credit President Donald Trump’s election and the potency of the Me Too movement with fueling their desire to run.

“That election was a real slap in the face to a lot of us,” Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat running for a House seat in New Jersey currently held by a Republican, told Bloomberg. “Progress wasn’t inevitable.”

Lawless predicts the momentum will continue.

“All of the primaries that we’re going to see between now and September are just as likely to be a reaction to Trump’s presidency as the earlier ones,” she said.

Some of Tuesday’s big winners, however, aren’t political newcomers, said Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden and scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics. Haaland, for example, served as state party chair before running for Congress.