Women's Basketball Team Declined Trump's White House Invitation For The Best Reason

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team has no time for President Donald Trump.

According to ESPN, the team, which won its first NCAA championship in April, was recently invited to attend a reception at the White House along with other college teams who won titles this year. It’s customary for the president to host title-winning NCAA teams. Since 1983, every NCAA women’s basketball championship team has been invited to the White House.

Head coach Dawn Staley told The Associated Press in September that the team had yet to receive an invitation to the White House reception.

“We haven’t gotten an invitation yet, and that in itself speaks volumes,” Staley said. “We won before those other teams won their championships. I don’t know what else has to happen.”

Staley told ESPN on Thursday that the team did finally receive an invitation to Friday’s event, but now they have bigger fish to fry.

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend,” she said. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”