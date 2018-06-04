STYLE & BEAUTY
06/04/2018 04:32 pm ET

25 Adorable Two-Piece Sets Perfect For Summer

If there’s one fashion trend you try this summer, let it be a summer set.
This summer, we’re seeing fashionable but functional pieces make their way from the runway to the stores. Whether you’re into effortless wrap styles, lightweight linen blazers, or need something more practical like a mini capsule wardrobe, summer 2018′s biggest fashion trends are easier to pull off than you think.

One look we can’t get enough of right now is the two-piece set. The style makers at Everlane are even getting in on the fun by recently releasing a capsule collection of crisp cotton two-piece sets. Not only are they so easy to wear because the outfit is (literally) a complete set, but they’re comfy enough for all day wear.

Below, 25 adorable two-piece sets perfect for summer:

  • 1 The Clean Cotton A-Line Skirt
    Get the matching&nbsp;set&nbsp;<a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-clean-ctn-a-line-skirt-black?collection=wome
    Everlane
    
  • 2 Pink Clove Longline Duster & Wide Leg Pants In Summer Stripe
    Get the matching set <a href="http://us.asos.com/pink-clove/pink-clove-longline-duster-wide-leg-pants-in-summer-stripe/grp/19
    ASOS
    
  • 3 Lucca Couture Vera Tie-Front Top
    Get the matching&nbsp;set&nbsp;<a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/lucca-couture-vera-tie-front-top?category=two-pi
    Urban Outfitters
    
  • 4 Out From Under Alvarado Culotte Pant
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/out-from-under-alvarado-culotte-pant?category=two-piece-dr
    Urban Outfitters
    
  • 5 Sunny Sun Top & Skirt
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/free-people-sunny-sun-top-skirt/4961282?origin=keywordsearch-perso
    Nordstrom
    
  • 6 Polka Dot Top & Belted Pants Set
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/plus/plus_size-bottom-pants/2000264146" targe
    Forever 21
    
  • 7 The Lani Wrap Top
    Get the matching set <a href="http://www.revolve.com/lacademie-the-lani-wrap-top/dp/LCDE-WS325/?d=Womens&amp;page=2&amp;lc=11
    Revolve
    
  • 8 Goldman Tank
    Get the matching set <a href="http://www.revolve.com/privacy-please-goldman-tank/dp/PRIP-WS242/?d=Womens&amp;page=1&amp;lc=47
    Revolve
    
  • 9 Glamorous Curve Bardot Top & Pants In Bold Floral Two-Piece
    Get the matching set <a href="http://us.asos.com/glamorous-curve/glamorous-curve-bardot-top-pants-in-bold-floral-two-piece/gr
    ASOS
    
  • 10 Ceri Bralette
    Get the matching set <a href="http://www.revolve.com/jens-pirate-booty-ceri-bralette/dp/JENS-WS286/?d=Womens&amp;page=1&amp;l
    Revolve
    
  • 11 UO Mia Maxi Slip Skirt
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-mia-maxi-slip-skirt?category=two-piece-dress-sets&amp;c
    Urban Outfitters
    
  • 12 Floral Crop Top & Pants Set
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/branded-shop/2000278587/01?mrkgcl=1207&a
    Forever 21
    
  • 13 Work It Crop Top
    Get the matching set <a href="http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-work-it-crop-top/dp/BLUE-WS707/?d=Womens&amp;page=1&amp;lc=83&
    Revolve
    
  • 14 UO Embroidered Maxi Skirt
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-embroidered-maxi-skirt?category=two-piece-dress-sets&am
    Urban Outfitters
    
  • 15 New Look Curve Tropical Crop Pants
    Get the matching set&nbsp;<a href="http://us.asos.com/new-look-plus/new-look-curve-tropical-crop-pants/prd/9916981?clr=green&
    ASOS
    
  • 16 Cocktails Please Stripe Two-Piece Dress
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ali-jay-cocktails-please-stripe-two-piece-dress/4883517?origin=key
    Nordstrom
    
  • 17 Santoshi Top & Pants
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/free-people-santoshi-top-pants/4919303?origin=coordinating-4919303
    Nordstrom
    
  • 18 Fashion Union Plus Wrap Top In Romantic Floral Two-Piece
    Get the matching set <a href="http://us.asos.com/fashion-union-plus/fashion-union-plus-wrap-top-in-romantic-floral-two-piece/
    ASOS
    
  • 19 Allora Two-Piece
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/allora-two-piece?color=Toffee&amp;via=Z2lkOi8vcmVmb3JtY
    Reformation
    
  • 20 Sweet Smell of Success Two-Piece Dress
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ali-jay-sweet-smell-of-success-two-piece-dress/4802813?origin=keyw
    Nordstrom
    
  • 21 Suki Two-Piece
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.thereformation.com/products/suki-two-piece?color=Garland&amp;via=Z2lkOi8vcmVmb3JtYX
    Reformation
    
  • 22 Lost Ink Plus Wide Leg Pants With Frill Hem In Stripe Two-Piece
    Get the matching set <a href="http://us.asos.com/lost-ink-plus/lost-ink-plus-wide-leg-pants-with-frill-hem-in-stripe-two-piec
    ASOS
    
  • 23 Danni Jane Print Crop Top & Skirt
    Get the matching set <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/free-people-danni-jane-print-crop-top-skirt/4902997?origin=keyword
    Nordstrom
    
  • 24 Tropical Print Top & Skirt- 2-Piece Set
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2420295/aakaa-tropical-print-top-skirt-2-piece-set?c
    Nordstrom Rack
    
  • 25 Sleeveless Tank Metallic Knit Pants 2-Piece Set
    Get the matching set <a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/shop/product/2166618/free-people-sleeveless-tank-metallic-knit-pa
    Nordstrom Rack
    

