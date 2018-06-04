This summer, we’re seeing fashionable but functional pieces make their way from the runway to the stores. Whether you’re into effortless wrap styles , lightweight linen blazers , or need something more practical like a mini capsule wardrobe , summer 2018′s biggest fashion trends are easier to pull off than you think.

One look we can’t get enough of right now is the two-piece set. The style makers at Everlane are even getting in on the fun by recently releasing a capsule collection of crisp cotton two-piece sets. Not only are they so easy to wear because the outfit is (literally) a complete set, but they’re comfy enough for all day wear.