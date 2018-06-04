This summer, we’re seeing fashionable but functional pieces make their way from the runway to the stores. Whether you’re into effortless wrap styles, lightweight linen blazers, or need something more practical like a mini capsule wardrobe, summer 2018′s biggest fashion trends are easier to pull off than you think.
One look we can’t get enough of right now is the two-piece set. The style makers at Everlane are even getting in on the fun by recently releasing a capsule collection of crisp cotton two-piece sets. Not only are they so easy to wear because the outfit is (literally) a complete set, but they’re comfy enough for all day wear.
Below, 25 adorable two-piece sets perfect for summer:
