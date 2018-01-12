Women's March London Respond to Trump UK Cancellation

The grassroots movement, Women’s March London, led 100,000 protesters in 2017 to assert the rights every woman should have; to stand in solidarity for human rights and equality for all; and in opposition to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. Following confirmation in his tweet today that he has cancelled his UK trip, Women’s March London gave this response:

“We are disappointed, although not surprised, at President Trump’s last minute change of heart. Of course, we would have greatly appreciated the opportunity to show Mr Trump just how much we disagree with his policies, racism, intolerance and actions since he took office a year ago. In particular those that impact the choices that women are being forced to make while their reproductive rights are denied; the denial of life saving Medicaid to millions of the most poorest and the most vulnerable; rampant gun laws that put profits above lives; the vilification of displaced people; the demonization of whole countries; the promotion of islamophobia such as British Firsts tweets; irresponsible tweet diplomacy; and the creation of a two tier society in which the colour of your skin dictates the level of aid you receive after a natural disaster. We are deeply concerned that there appears to be no justice for the women who have brought claims of sexual harassment against President Trump. While other perpetrators are called to account, President Trump is not. This sends the wrong message.”

“We will not rest while others suffer or face oppression. We will continue to stand in solidarity with women who are forcibly denied the opportunity or ability to exercise their reproductive rights. We will continue to stand in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, and then punished for speaking out. We will also continue to stand up for those who have been violated but are yet to find their voice. We will continue to stand in solidarity with those who are forced to flee war and terror in their own countries, and find themselves refugees seeking safe haven. We will continue to stand in solidarity whose lives have been cruelly cut short by gun crime. We will continue to stand in solidarity with those who campaign against climate change and the ongoing violation of our planet. We will continue to stand in solidarity for the citizens of Puerto Rico who were denied the same relief from natural disasters as their non-Hispanic fellow American citizens.

We stand in solidarity with our sister Women’s March in the US in their campaign against Trump’s hatred of immigrants; his muslim ban and determination to end the Dream Act; his defense of white supremacists; building a wall and not bridges with Mexico; ignorant climate change denial; tolerance of racism and violence.”

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018