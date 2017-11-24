Wonder Woman Isn't Just Fast And Strong. She's Also A Physics Genius.

After three big budget films featuring Gal Gadot’s Amazonian portrayal, the world is familiar with the awesome power and might of Princess Diana of Themyscira, better known as Wonder Woman.

She’s a powerful and agile warrior who can block bullets using only her bracers.

But as Kyle Hill of Nerdist’s “Because Science” series explains, Wonder Woman’s signature move requires more than just strength and speed. In order to deflect bullets and avoid getting hit by shrapnel, she also needs to calculate ballistic trajectory and velocity on the fly.

Check out Hill’s full science breakdown in the above video.