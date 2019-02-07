'The Wonder Years' Gang Reunites For A Selfie Because Nostalgia Wins

After all these years, Kevin, Paul and Winnie still like hanging out together.

The core trio of actors who played childhood friends on “The Wonder Years” reunited for lunch in a selfie photo posted Wednesday.

The picture features a beaming Fred Savage (Kevin), Danica McKellar (Winnie) and Josh Saviano (Paul). Time, it appears, has stood still ― well, almost.

I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing! ❤ And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. 😍 #memories #TheWonderYears pic.twitter.com/X1xVjVSs6T — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) February 6, 2019

McKellar, who shared the pic, wrote that they were “like family.”

“The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2,” Saviano wrote.

The coming-of-age dramedy (1988-93) finished its original run decades ago, so let’s quickly catch up. McKellar, 44, has starred in several Hallmark movies. Saviano, 42, is a lawyer who’s a “strategic advisor to influencers and brands,” according to his Twitter bio. And Savage, 42, who played the central character, has been on the Netflix series “Friends from College.”

“The Wonder Years” cast does reconvene from time to time, and it’s always a comforting sight.

They haven’t changed a bit, have they?