Wondering Why The Second Amendment Still Stands? Look To An Old French Fable

Power’s reasons are always the best. We’ll see that in a moment.

The Lamb was drinking from the pure waters of a babbling brook. A hungry wolf, in search of a bit of adventure, and drawn by his hunger, happened upon the banks.

Who gave you the balls to pollute my drinking spot? The Wolf said, full of rage. You will be punished for your temerity.

My Lord, said The Lamb, may it please your Majesty not to be angry. Consider the facts, I was drinking from the stream, yes, but twenty feet below Your Majesty, therefore in no way could I have been polluting your drink.

You’re polluting, the cruel wolf reprised. And anyway, last year you were talking trash about me.

How could I have done that, when I wasn’t even born? The Lamb said. I’m still nursing.

So, if it wasn’t you, it was your brother.

But, I don’t have one.

Well, it was one of yours. None of you people are ever nice to me, you, your shepherds, your dogs. I was always told growing up that I would have to have vengeance.

And right now, you’re pissing me off. This hearing is over. There and then, The Wolf carried The Lamb off into the forest and ate it.