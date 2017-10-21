Woody Allen And Street Photography

Woody Allen would likely cringe at my suggestion that some of his cinematography has influenced my street photography. The being that the parallel is not an obvious one, not really. I mean, I’m not in any way suggesting that my street photographs are akin to stills from a Woody Allen flick. That’s not what I mean. Rather, Allen has taught me a lot about “seeing” New York City and, more importantly perhaps, “seeing it in black and white”. Indeed, he once famously proclaimed New York City a “black and white city”. I think he’s right. That’s not to say that some of the color photography from New York’s street photographers is not good, it is - I can think of a couple people who do it extremely well. Yet, in some way the natural default for New York City is monochrome. At least that’s what I believe and, seemingly, so does Woody Allen.