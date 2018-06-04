I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them. But you know, it’s funny, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds, hundreds of actresses, and not a single one ― big ones, famous ones, ones starting out ― have ever, ever, not a single one, suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.

I’ve created wonderful roles for many women. There have been 60, 65 award nominations for the women that have worked in my movies. I have used hundreds of women — I mean over 200 women — in the crew of my movies, behind the camera … for years. Going back years, we’ve always paid them the exact equal amount as we’ve paid the men. We have a wonderful record, so I’m very much on their side and in their corner … I’m in principle and in spirit completely in favor of their bringing to justice genuine harassers.