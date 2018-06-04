Woody Allen is a bit confused why everyone’s still talking about the allegations that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a young girl.
“This is just so crazy,” the director told Argentinian news outlet Periodismo Para Todos in a rare interview published Monday. “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities, and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end, and I’ve gone on with my life.”
Allen, 82, has continually denied the allegations and was never formally charged after Farrow spoke out in 1992. Now 32, Farrow is still telling her story, hoping that more people will start believing her in the Me Too era.
“For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children. So of course it’s upsetting,” Allen told Periodismo Para Todos’ Jorge Lanata.
Allen said he’s a “big advocate” for the Me Too movement, adding that he should be considered the “poster boy” of the movement because he has worked with so many actresses and none of them have accused him of sexual assault or harassment:
I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them. But you know, it’s funny, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds, hundreds of actresses, and not a single one ― big ones, famous ones, ones starting out ― have ever, ever, not a single one, suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.
I’ve created wonderful roles for many women. There have been 60, 65 award nominations for the women that have worked in my movies. I have used hundreds of women — I mean over 200 women — in the crew of my movies, behind the camera … for years. Going back years, we’ve always paid them the exact equal amount as we’ve paid the men. We have a wonderful record, so I’m very much on their side and in their corner … I’m in principle and in spirit completely in favor of their bringing to justice genuine harassers.
Allen added that everyone, including himself, wants attackers to be punished accordingly.
“Everyone wants justice to be done. If there is something like the Me Too movement now, you root for them, you want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things,” he said. “And I think that’s a good thing.”
“What bothers me is that I get linked with them,” he said, referring to other men who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse, and I — who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case, which was looked at and proven to be untrue — I get lumped in with these people.”
Since Farrow accused Allen of sexual abuse, big stars have continued to work with him, including Justin Timberlake, Javier Bardem, Blake Lively and Kate Winslet. Celebrities continue to compliment Allen’s work and act in his movies. It wasn’t until recently that some stars have apologized for supporting Allen or stated they will not work with him again.
