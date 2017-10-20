Work-Life Balance Epidemic?

Most people recognize the importance of work-life balance, or work-life integration as it should more aptly be called, in healthy and productive work – work hard, play hard. And despite the cries of talent shortages in many industries, challenges in recruiting Millennials, and leader acknowledgements that employees need balance, about a third of employees in a new study of 300 workers by the Metrus Institute indicate companies aren’t doing enough about it. The result is higher stress and burnout leading to withdrawal, diminished quality, offended or neglected customers, and turnover.

The Metrus Institute study discovered a number of positive connections to work-life integration. For example, workers who have high levels of work-life integration are more likely to spend their time on what matters most and find that their work and life goals are highly compatible. Additionally, those with good work-life balance show a significant negative correlation to their job being a source of stress in their lives. High stress is a precursor to absenteeism, medical maladies, burnout and turnover, so less or better managed stress benefits the company as well as the individual.

Additionally, 31% of respondents said that their manager was not supportive of employees’ work-life integration. This is significant because if the manager is not willing to coach or provide support, the employee has no lifeline when the imbalance becomes unsupportable. Employees and managers alike expressed doubt about their ability to continue working for a company for very long under such conditions despite believing in the mission, product, or other aspects of the work.

Organizations gain when they weigh the cost-benefit of those actions. We view increasing stress as akin to stretching a rubber band – you can pull and pull, but eventually it snaps and cannot be put back together again.

New York Times columnist and author of The World is Flat, Tom Friedman, eloquently tells us why the pressure is on. With globalization, high customer expectations, and increasing competitors in many sectors, businesses are ratcheting up goals and performance targets to stay in the race. That pressure in turn forces companies to increase employee and technological productivity, often resulting in people running faster and faster on the treadmill. That approach, however, is doomed to fail. Organizations must find better value propositions, new ways of working rather than running faster with legacy processes, and balance between the costs of providing flexibility, support and balance for employees versus the costs of lost customers, higher turnover, lower quality and rework expense, disengaged and combative teams, and uneven productivity.

What can be done to solve this dilemma? Here are a few tips for both workers and managers to help you better manage your own time/energy resources and support others who depend on you at work or home.

Re-assess time usage. Is your time aligned with company and personal priorities? Take a few minutes to make estimates of your time in key life areas – work, relationships, health, and leisure – and see where you are spending your time. Is it aligned with your goals and those of the company? Much research tells us that most of us are terrible time managers and easily slip into ineffective time habits. Prioritize activities and responsibilities. Once you’ve assessed how much time you’re spending, figure out which activities are most important to you, and allocate time accordingly. Things that we devote our time to almost always get completed, so putting forth your time and effort toward your most important work and non-work goals will increase your productivity and happiness. Re-assess goals. Are you still working on annual goals that are no longer relevant? Would your boss still place the same priority on goals that were set at the beginning of the year? Are your personal, family, or other life goals compatible with your job? If not, it’s time to take stock of where you want to head in the future. That way you can quickly realign yourself with what matters most and prevent yourself from wasting time on outdated goals. Lead by example. Research and interviews suggest that employees feel uncomfortable taking time off or using flex time when their managers don’t. If you want your employees to take more vacation, use flex time, or work remotely so that they can achieve better work-life balance, don’t be afraid to do the same. Seeing leaders take advantage of such flexible options will make them feel that they can too. Set policies to help people balance better. For example, CommVault, a NJ based IT company, has told employees that they should work during hours that make sense for their energy and attention as long as they get the job done. They have discussed how e-mail has crept into weekends and have told people that it is OK to send e-mail, but they should not automatically expect a response over the weekend.