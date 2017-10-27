Working Towards Improved Treatment Options for African American Women", Dr. Amina Keats

”Further research could help us to better understand the potential differences in tumor biology which could lead to improved treatment options for African-American women.” - Dr. Amina Keats

MK: Who is Aminah Keats?

AK: I am a naturopathic physician, board certified in naturopathic oncology, who specializes in integrative oncology care.

MK: Why did you choose to work in the integrative health field?

AK: I was drawn to integrative oncology because of the ability to collaborate with other clinicians and offer patients well rounded treatment options.

MK: Why the focus on breast cancer?

AK: Breast cancer has impacted my family and I have seen it effect other families as well. Because of these experiences I am driven to serve these patients through the use of evidence-based natural therapies, education and compassion.

MK: What role can integrative health play in terms of breast cancer?

AK: Integrative medicine offers patients greater healing options by combining conventional and natural medicine. Naturopathic medicine can safely be used to reduce side effects, support immune function and offer a cancer-fighting benefit to patients who are actively undergoing conventional oncology treatment (i.e. chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy). Integrative medicine also plays an important role when it comes to cancer prevention for those patients who no longer have evidence of disease and those who are at high risk for developing breast cancer.

MK: Should integrative medicine become a part of standard care in breast cancer patients?

AK: I believe that at an evidence-based integrative model of care is ideal. It allows for patients to utilize all of the tools available to safely and effectively confront the disease.

MK: What benefit does integrative health play in healthy individuals?

AK: Integrative medicine is key in cancer prevention and disease prevention in general.

MK: Tell me about your work in the breast cancer community.

AK: I have worked in the integrative oncology field for close to 15 years. Currently, most of the patients in my practice have a breast cancer history. In addition, I have presented at numerous breast cancer events and with breast cancer support groups, primarily focusing on the benefits of natural medicine in breast cancer care and disease prevention.

MK: What are the biggest mis-perceptions about breast cancer?

AK: One of the biggest mis-perceptions is that only women with a family history of breast cancer are at risk. The reality is that only 10% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history. Another misperception that I find is that there is nothing other than chemotherapy available to treat breast cancer. Integrative medicine empowers patients to implement a number of different strategies to help combat the disease, i.e. nutrition, supplementation, exercise and stress management techniques.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

AK: Metastasis

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

AK: It is not a death sentence and there are a number of things that can be done to manage the disease.

MK: How do you want to change healthy disparities in the African American community?

AK: I believe that education plays an important role in addressing the disparities, specifically communicating about screening guidelines, breast cancer risk factors and other preventative tools.

MK: How do you feel about the phrase “breast cancer awareness”?

AK: I appreciate the phrase because it brings greater attention to breast cancer. Increased attention leads to increased education around prevention, screening guidelines and treatment options.

MK: What impact do you want to leave through your work?

AK: Patient empowerment, Advocacy, Improved awareness of integrative oncology, Healing and Kindness

MK: What one word defines you?