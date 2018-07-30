HUFFPOST FINDS
07/30/2018 12:33 pm ET

Workout Clothes For Tall Women That Won't Show Extra Skin

No more short leggings and tops riding up.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

Finding the perfect workout gear isn’t easy. You might find a top-rated sports bra perfect for busty ladies, but have trouble finding a top that won’t ride up on your evening run. Or, despite the fact that there are plenty of yoga pants with pockets to help simplify your trip to morning yoga, the tall ladies among us might have to compromise by showing a few extra inches of ankle skin. 

To help you get your workout on, we’ve found some of the best workout clothes for tall women. From tall-sized leggings and extra-long workout tanks to long sweatpants and jackets, we’ve found long-length workout gear for every style.

Below, 20 workout clothes perfect for tall ladies

  • 1 Eclipse 7/8 Tight
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=46694&amp;pcid=46693&am
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 2 Basic Hoodie
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.longtallsally.com/us/tops/basic-hoodie-12AD014/p?option=12AD0
    Long Tall Sally
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 3 UA Favorites Straight Leg
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: XS to 2X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/favorites-straight-leg-pant/pid131
    Under Armour
    Tall sizes: XS to 2X
    Get it here
  • 4 Essence Tie Back Tank
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1032081&amp;pcid=103208
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 5 Open Hearted Hoodie
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1079107&amp;pcid=107893
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 6 Revitalize High Waist Legging
    Sizes: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.longtallsally.com/us/trousers/mpg-x-lts-revitalize-high-waist-legging-12AD004/
    Long Tall Sally
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 7 Stripe Mesh High Neck Chi Tank
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1032081&amp;pcid=10320
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 8 Serenity Wrap
    <strong>Tall size</strong>s: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1079107&amp;pcid=107893
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 9 Salutation Capri
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=46694&amp;pcid=46693&am
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 10 Cuffed Jogger
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.longtallsally.com/us/trousers/cuffed-jogger-12AD012/p?option=
    Long Tall Sally
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 11 Revive Tank
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1079107&amp;pcid=107893
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 12 All In Crop
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=46701&amp;pcid=46700&am
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 13 Limitless Tee
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1032082&amp;pcid=103208
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 14 Sunlover UPF Criss Cross Hoodie
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1032083&amp;pcid=103208
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 15 UA Threadborne Fleece Crop
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: XS to 2X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/threadborne-fleece-crop/pid1300291
    Under Armour
    Tall sizes: XS to 2X
    Get it here
  • 16 Criss Cross Sweatshirt
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1079107&amp;pcid=107893
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 17 Sonic Capri
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=46701&amp;pcid=46700&am
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here.
  • 18 Organic Daily Tee
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1032082&amp;pcid=103208
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 19 Pointe Side Lace Up Top
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.longtallsally.com/us/tops/mpg-x-lts-pointe-side-lace-up-top-1
    Long Tall Sally
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 20 Stash Pocket Salutation Tight
    <strong>Tall sizes</strong>: S to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://athleta.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=46694&amp;pcid=46693&am
    Athleta
    Tall sizes: S to XL
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Health Fashion Style Shoppable Fitness
Workout Clothes For Tall Women That Won't Show Extra Skin
CONVERSATIONS