People Think The New World Chess Championship Logo Is 'Pawnographic '

The World Chess Championship logo for next year’s match is raising eyebrows with folks online.

World Chess this week unveiled promotional artwork for its November 2018 title event in London. It included this image of two people around a chessboard, which some wags have dubbed “pawnographic”:

The branding for the 2018 World Chess Championship in London was unveiled today and it sure is something. pic.twitter.com/Nar2TU87dR — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) December 19, 2017

Others lightheartedly asked whether the image had been lifted from the Kama Sutra, and suggested it was “putting the ‘mate’ into checkmate.”

If they would've showed me this brochure in high school, I would've fought a bear to join chess club. https://t.co/6MmLY8CCoP — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) December 19, 2017

Bit too pawnographic for my tastes. — Jennifer Schlicht (@jenelaina) December 20, 2017

Which page of the kama sutra is this — Christine Gosnay (@dagny) December 19, 2017

Putting the 'mate' into checkmate — Scott Buszard (@scottbuszard) December 20, 2017

This will bring the crowds back to chess. https://t.co/0Y0WpnoOpD — Very Helpful Ninja Pirate Monkey Santa (@jonkudelka) December 19, 2017

The logo makes it look like chess is getting in the way. — J. P. Dancing Bear (@jpdancingbear) December 19, 2017

“People are openly laughing at it,” David Kramaley, who runs the Chessable learning website, told the Daily Telegraph. “But, joking aside, I’ve got to say it has grown on me.”

Not everyone was happy with the artwork, however. Chess grandmaster Susan Polgar questioned whether it was appropriate for children to see:

More than 50% of the world chess playing population are kids. They are also the biggest purchasing block by a HUGE margin, many times more than adults. Do you think that logo can be marketable in schools? — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 19, 2017