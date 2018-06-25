World Cup Reporter Dodges Man's Kiss On Live TV, Makes Him Apologize

Female journalists covering the World Cup in Russia don’t even have to be in the stadium to experience fan misconduct ― the fouls find them.

Brazilian journalist Júlia Guimarães was outside the stadium in Yekaterinburg on Sunday when a man attempted to kiss her while she was recording a report ― the second on-camera assault on a female journalist covering the World Cup in a week.

But unlike the previous incident, Guimarães deftly dodged the attacker, then chastised the man, who apologized:

Great response from Brazilian TV journalist Julia Guimaraes of Sportv to unacceptable behaviour. Not easy to show such restraint in the face of harassment. pic.twitter.com/eFVZz6gdMA — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 24, 2018

“Don’t do this! Never do this again,” Guimarães yelled at the man as he retreated. “Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right.

“Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.”

The unknown assailant can be heard off camera meekly apologizing.

Guimarães said later it was the second time someone has assaulted her during her coverage of the World Cup in Russia. She said she also has been the target of “aggressive stares” and Russian chants.

“It’s the second time something physical happened, of a guy trying to kiss me,” Guimarães told Globo Esporte. “The first time, it was before the game between Egypt and Uruguay, and I think it was a Russian. Now, it was certainly a Russian.

“It’s awful. I feel helpless, vulnerable. This time I [responded], but it’s sad, people do not understand. I wanted to understand why the person thinks he has a right to do that.”

Last week, Colombian journalist Julieth Gonzalez Theran was groped and kissed as she delivered a live report in the city of Saransk.

The assaults appear to reflect a trend of harassment of women at the World Cup in Russia ― reporters and spectators alike.

Guimarães and another reporter told Globo that because of harassment they’ve received, they’ve had to “speed up” their pace while walking alone. She said five men on a subway last week pointed at her press credentials and laughed at the idea of a woman professional journalist.

“If anyone knows why this is funny,” Guimarães said, “please tell us.”