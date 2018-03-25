The Rest Of The World Showed Up To March For Our Lives

As the March For Our Lives protests took over cities across America, allies also made noise overseas to show in solidarity with the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Demonstrators from France, Germany, Spain and all the way from Tokyo took to the streets to protest gun violence in the United States. Hundreds of international protesters urged U.S. lawmakers to change the country’s gun laws, while reminding them that the rest of the world is watching.

In France, a country still reeling from a deadly shooting on Friday, a crowd of people, both French and American, gathered near the Eiffel Tower in Paris to protest.

“It’s important for Americans even overseas to make sure that Washington knows that we’re not pleased with the gun control reform and we want more,” Caitlin Waters, co-organizer of the Paris march, told CBS News.

In their own demonstration against gun violence, protesters in Tokyo stood silently while holding up the names and ages of victims killed in school shootings in the U.S.

Nathan Kawanishi, a U.S. citizen visiting Japan, photographed the event.

“Standing with all those marching today,” Kawanishi wrote on Instagram.

See how the rest of the world joined America in a massive protest against gun violence below.

London

Berlin

Copenhagen

Munich

Paris

Amsterdam

Brussels

