The World Series Played With A Beach Ball Looks Way More Fun

The Boston Red Sox could build a 3-0 World Series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning on Friday, which would pretty much suck the drama out of the Fall Classic.

But Twitter user Jesse McLaren already thought of a way to make Major League Baseball more interesting: Have them play with a beach ball.

I thought baseball was boring, so I made the ball a beachball. Now I don't think it's boring anymore. pic.twitter.com/mMB8Rr3fLO — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 26, 2018

“Now I don’t think it’s boring anymore,” McLaren wrote.

The national pastime looks like a winner as imagined in his video of World Series highlights posted Friday.