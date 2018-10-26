COMEDY
10/26/2018 12:34 pm ET

The World Series Played With A Beach Ball Looks Way More Fun

A Twitter user's video is a hit at reimagining the national pastime.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

The Boston Red Sox could build a 3-0 World Series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers by winning on Friday, which would pretty much suck the drama out of the Fall Classic.

But Twitter user Jesse McLaren already thought of a way to make Major League Baseball more interesting: Have them play with a beach ball.

“Now I don’t think it’s boring anymore,” McLaren wrote.

The national pastime looks like a winner as imagined in his video of World Series highlights posted Friday.

But still, no sandcastles allowed!

H/T Deadspin

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter World Series Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers Boston Red Sox
The World Series Played With A Beach Ball Looks Way More Fun
CONVERSATIONS