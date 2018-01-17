WEIRD NEWS
The World's Deadliest Cat Is Absolutely Adorable

Don't mess with this little kitty.

The deadliest cat in the world isn’t a lion or tiger. It’s the black-footed cat, which weighs less than 5 pounds, making it one of the smallest cats in Africa, per National Geographic. 

A new video from the BBC’s “Big Cats” series features an adorable black-footed cat nicknamed Gyra and shows why she’s oh so deadly. 

The special also highlights another cute killer: the rusty spotted cat, which is the smallest cat in the world. 

