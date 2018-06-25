World's Ugliest Dog: Zsa Zsa The Bulldog Captures Title

Is there really such a thing as an ugly dog?
Judges at the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, answered that question by crowning a 9-year-old bulldog named Zsa Zsa the ugliest of them all.
Zsa Zsa, rescued from a Missouri puppy mill, now calls Anoka, Minnesota, home. “She was a puppy mill dog for five years in Missouri, sent to a dog auction and later purchased by Underdog Rescue,” said her owners, Megan and Jesse Brainard, according to the Ugliest Dog contest webpage. “From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home. We are so excited for her, she deserves this.”
Zsa Zsa beat out 13 other competitors to take home a trophy and a $1,500 check at Saturday’s competition.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2016