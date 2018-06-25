World's Ugliest Dog: Zsa Zsa The Bulldog Captures Title

Zsa Zsa, rescued from a Missouri puppy mill, now calls Anoka, Minnesota, home. “She was a puppy mill dog for five years in Missouri, sent to a dog auction and later purchased by Underdog Rescue,” said her owners, Megan and Jesse Brainard, according to the Ugliest Dog contest webpage. “From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home. We are so excited for her, she deserves this.”