Worth the Risk: Entrepreneurship and Journalism Team to Create Long Term Success

As we recently learned from Glenn, print media is far from dead. In central New Jersey, U.S.1, a business and entertainment weekly newspaper, continues to thrive in the grassroots world of community journalism.

Richard K. Rein had nearly 15 years of experience as a freelance writer in 1984 when he was inspired to launch U.S.1. An editor had just rejected one of Rich’s pitches because it was a “Route 1 story.” Rein wondered if that story, which highlighted the burgeoning businesses along the fabled highway that runs from Maine to Key West, was the tip an untapped market. What better way mine that lode than to build your own newspaper?

Steve Mariotti: Has journalism always been your passion?

Richard Rein: Yes, for a long time. When I was a kid, my father suggested that I either learn to play the piano or join the student newspaper to become popular. The piano seemed too hard. I ended up loving the newspaper.

Rich in 1984 with his first issue

SM: What made you start your own business?

RR: Necessity was a big part of my invention. Back in the 1980s I had been a freelance writer for both national and local publications and I realized that more and more writers were competing for available assignments. I figured that if I owned my own paper I would always have at least one publication to write for. When I saw a new community emerging near my hometown I was primed to take advantage of it.

SM: Did you consider starting a newspaper to be a big risk?

RR: In the beginning it seemed like a high-risk action. But I realized that my biggest fear really was just the potential public humiliation of starting something and then having it fail. As a freelance writer I had acquired plenty of rejection slips, and I had had several promising opportunities to co-write books, and they had all blown up for various reasons.

Temperamentally I had always been a risk minimizer, not just a risk taker. I needed to develop my own distinct entrepreneurial voice. I decided to adopt a bare-bones, bootstrapping style that would forego most financial planning and analysis and instead just do everything as economically as possible. You could spend hours analyzing a decision and not end up doing any better.

SM: What kind of planning and preparation did it take?

RR: Given the bare-bones approach, I obviously did not bring in any outside consultants. Instead I found a model of a similar newspaper and followed it. Starting any new business generates a mind-boggling set of choices — about products, pricing, and personnel just for starters. Often there is no apparent correct choice. That’s the time to check out your model and just do what they do. I modeled U.S. 1 after a free circulation weekly newspaper in a nearby town. In the beginning U.S. 1 came out once a month but in the back of my mind I knew the goal was to bring it out weekly, just like my model.

SM: How did you build your team?

RR: The key was to be open minded. I put an ad (free, as I recall) with a networking group for someone who could help produce a community newspaper. The person who answered was an English teacher who had followed her husband to town when he got transferred. I assigned her to gather information on some editorial listings we were preparing. As she visited the venues and explained the new paper, several people asked her about paid advertising. Overnight she became an ad salesperson.

My first powerhouse reporter had previously been a dance critic. As she said, if you can write about dance you can probably write about anything.

No matter how much you know about your core business, there are bound to be dozens of operational details where you know nothing. It's smart to trust the people who want to sell you stuff -- the good ones have an incentive for you to succeed. U.S. 1’s first computer network was installed in 1988 by a guy running a small computer company and 25 years later I was still working with him.

My accountant compared my business to others he worked with. One time I told him our ad rates were lower than our competitors so people could save money. That's not what people want to hear, he responded. They want to know that you can help them make money.

Rich today, with his first issue.

SM: What were some of your mistakes?

RR: I didn't pivot quickly enough from the bare-bones, startup approach to a more mature business model. Just keeping your expenses as low as possible eventually becomes a bad idea for two reasons: First, as you become profitable it gives you no incentive to establish the financial reporting methods to ensure the orderly operation of your business.

Second, there comes a time when you need to spend money in order to make money, as well as to maintain your presence in the market. At U.S. 1 we were late launching any number of business initiatives until I finally realized we couldn’t afford not to spend some money.

SM: How do you stay competitive?

RR: You need to make it easy for people to do what you want them to. In the early days of U.S. 1., I applied that lesson early on to the editorial side. We want people to read the paper, and we want to make it as easy as possible.

I still believe that the reader is our customer, not the advertiser trying to reach that reader.

And while U.S. 1 is a free circulation paper, people pay for it with their time -- the most precious commodity of all. As I ponder all the new media channels out there and all the new ones looming on the horizon, I am at a loss to forecast who among us will still be standing 25 years from now. But whoever it is, I predict, will provide a communications medium that maximizes the time of its audience.