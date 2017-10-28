Would Banning Plastic Bags in NYC Actually Help the Environment?

Two months ago, I flew across the country with as much as I could fit into three suitcases and moved to New York City. I knew there were going to be some major differences between Oregon and New York – the crowds, the subway, the big buildings, the lack of trees, but I was not expecting to be surprised by the abundance of plastic bags in New York. Although I do care about the environment and understand that climate change is a serious problem, I’ve never considered myself a huge environmental activist. Maybe for an Oregonian I am not, but in New York I have suddenly found myself upset by the lack of recycling, the amount of plastic cups and straws, and the worst thing that I have noticed: all of the plastic bags. Even if I run across the street to the corner store to buy a Gatorade they double bag it at the register without even asking me if I want a bag. When I say that I don’t need a bag the look on the cashiers face of pure confusion is bizarre to me. There are 271 government ordinances banning or taxing bags in the United States, as of September 2017, according to the article “Reducing single-use plastic shopping bags in the USA” by Travis P. Wagner from the University of Southern Maine. The most common ordinance is a ban of plastic bags entirely with a fee on paper bags. The fact that New York City, with a population of 8 million people, does not fall under this is shocking to me. Why are plastic bags still allowed in New York and how much would placing a ban on them help the environment?

Plastic bags were the 7th most collected item in coastal beach clean ups, said New York University Environmental Studies Professor David Kanter. “Plastic bags tend to endure in the environment for a long time, up to 1,000 years,” he said. “They break down very slowly and so what happens generally is they accumulate in a gyre in the Pacific Ocean that is about the size of Texas.” According to the article by Adam Skolnick and Jack Johnson, “Sailing the Plastic Seas” from Rodale's Organic Life, the United States produced 33 million tons of plastic from bags, bottles, bottle caps, straws, and fishing nets in 2013. “When they are in these bigger marine environments they tend to get broken down into smaller and smaller fragments and get ingested by marine life and that has a detrimental impact on them,” Kanter said.

As well as affecting the global environment, plastic bags are also a problem and cost to the city of New York. Everyday around 1,700 tons (3,400,000 pounds) of bags, mostly plastic, are collected, costing around 12.5 million dollars a year to New York and taxpayers, Kanter said. “On the other hand there was an attempt to put a fee on plastic bags in the city of New York, which was vetoed by Governor Cuomo back in February,” he said. One of the arguments against the bag fee was that it unfairly hurt lower income communities. According to a New York Times article from February, “Cuomo Blocks New York City Plastic Bag Law,” the bag fee was also vetoed because it gave private companies a large profit on the plastic bags.

Although plastic bags hurt the environment and the city of New York, banning them would not have a large positive effect either. The New York University Department Chair of Environmental Studies Colin Jerolmack said that although banning plastic bags can help the environment, replacing them with paper bags might not even make a difference. “It helps the immediate environment by leading to drastic reductions in plastic littering storm drains, trees, sidewalks, and bodies of water,” Jerolmack said. “But if people simply substitute paper bags for plastic rather than using a reusable bag, then by certain environmental metrics there is no benefit.” Paper bags tend to have a larger carbon footprint than plastic bags, Kanter said. “It’s complicated and it sounds almost silly but paper bags are generally heavier and bigger and so it generally takes more energy to transport them around,” Kanter said. “Which can lead to a higher carbon footprint.”

According to Jerolmack, a better ban than on plastic bags would be on all plastic items. “Perhaps an even more impactful move, and one that might target wealthier rather than poorer residents, as people claim a ban on plastic bags does, would be to ban or tax disposable cups.” Jerolmack also pointed out that in New York City plastic bags are used by New Yorkers often as free trash bags, so they would arguably have to go purchase small trash bags anyway.