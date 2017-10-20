‘Would You Forgive Someone If They Raped You?’ Healing And The Aftermath Of My #MeToo Experience

That was the question posed to me in a debate with someone who doubted the human capacity to love and forgive unconditionally. As a lifelong advocate of unconditional love and radical forgiveness who was raised on A Course In Miracles, when faced with that question I did not waver. “Yes!” I stated emphatically, to his amazement and disbelief. But I didn’t know it experientially then.

When the time came to prove that I am who I say I am, I found it surprisingly easy to unconditionally love a person that I thought I’d never see again. The act of forgiveness, however, turned out to be a far more difficult undertaking. To look in the eyes of the person who had broken me and utter the words, “I forgive you,” seemed an impossible task. To look him in the eye at all seemed scary, daunting and dangerous. But if I was going to embody my highest self, forgiveness was mandatory.

I had traveled to Central America to hang out in rainforests and cloudforests, climb active volcanoes, see my first total lunar eclipse, and immerse myself in ancient ruins. I stayed in Honduras only a few days to visit the Mayan pyramids. That’s where I met Javier.

He was a local guy who could’ve easily fit in among my Haight-Ashbury friends. He rocked his own style, wearing hip-huggers covered in pink, orange and yellow floral prints complimented with a lime-green polyester shirt. With his light brown skin, long dreadlocks and big, black sunglasses, he looked uncannily like Lenny Kravitz. Obviously, we were going to be friends.

But something happened there that went so wrong I left Honduras vowing never to return to that memory or that place. I traveled onward, always meeting new people and having new experiences to refocus my attention on. But a few months later, while living in Guatemala, it all came back to haunt me.

When I noticed him in the tiny Mayan village of San Pedro La Laguna, it stopped me dead in my tracks. I stood frozen with the realization that that which I had run from had found me. I felt my energy get heavy, so much that I literally could not keep my head up. As I walked home, I noticed that in spite of my habit of speaking to everyone I encounter, I couldn’t look anyone in the eye. In an instant, I was changed. No longer was I Dragonfly the social butterfly whose cheeks hurt from smiling. Now I was bitter with resentment, without the wherewithal to force a smile.

I could only hope that he was just passing through and that I wouldn’t see him again. But the next day, just as a girlfriend was asking me if I’d met “that hot guy from Honduras,” he reappeared. This was our first time seeing each other since the night that I wanted to forget. My physiological reaction disturbed me. I clenched my fist and maintained eye contact, ready to defend and ready to attack, like a wild animal facing the prospect of being caged. I did not enjoy this feeling.

I started seeing him everywhere in the small, lakeside village I lived in. Every time I saw him, every time I heard his name, every time someone told me I should meet him, a river of anger welled up in me. My heart beat faster, my chest tightened, and I contracted from the inside out. A couple of weeks passed like this, and it began to feel like I was wasting away inside, dimming my own light a little more every time I had a negative reaction toward him.

“I honestly don’t even know how to change these reactions,” I confided to a fellow traveler that came into my life just long enough to deliver guidance from the Universe over brunch. “I’ve never been in a situation like this,” I added. “I don’t have any examples to follow.”

He responded definitively and without hesitation: “You have to forgive him.”

I fell silent. It made sense in theory, on some hyper-spiritual level, but not in practical terms. How could I forgive without appearing to condone his behavior? But after a few more days of bitterness bordering on self-loathing, and feeling my face morph into that of someone who’d been beaten down and couldn’t get up again, I really had no choice. I was finally ready to forgive. Not out of a sense of altruism, but because the peace of my own heart depended on it.

It was fitting that it was my birthday. The trip I had met him on had been a birthday gift to myself the year before. And in some cultures, on your birthday you’re the one that gives gifts. To carry this bitterness with me into another year on Earth was untenable. So the gift I had for him would be a gift for me, too.

That night at the bar where a friend took me out for celebratory drinks, someone lit up poi and started spinning fire. I turned to watch and instantly felt like I crashed into a brick wall. “Not him again,” I said, turning away out of habit this time.

“Whoa,” my friend said. “What’s your problem with that guy?” We had just had a conversation about how unfortunate it is that some guys mistake make-outs for foreplay. “Oh... is he one of the guys who mistook making out for foreplay?” he asked.

“I guess you could say that...” A moment later, I noticed Javier walk up to the bar. “Um,” I turned to my friend, rising to my feet, “How do you say, ‘I forgive you’ in Spanish?”

“Perdon, no? Wait, where are you going?” he called after me.

“Back to normal.”

I walked up next to him and touched his arm. “Hola,” I waved as he turned to me, surprised.

“Hola, Dragonfly! I’ve been hoping I would see you so I could tell you happy birthday!”

“Gracias,” I said tentatively. I took a deep breath and felt the heavy burden on my shoulders, tension in my chest and anxiety in my solar plexus slowly begin to lift. To my amazement, he set about right away to extend the apology my heart had waited so long to hear.

“Listen,” he began in a mixture of Spanish and English, “I feel terrible about what happened last summer. I’m really sorry. I didn’t want it to happen that way. I was a little drunk and I got carried away. I’m not normally like that. I never take by force... I want you to know that I’m really sorry, Libelula,” he said, calling me by the Spanish version of my name.

I suddenly realized that this was the first time since then that we’d actually made eye contact. Every time I’d seen him in town he had hidden behind dark sunglasses. I had never gotten a sense of his emotional reaction to me. I could never tell what he was thinking. Now he was looking into my eyes, and I could see what looked like sincerity. The release I felt in that moment was so immense I almost cried. A huge sigh freed itself from my formerly constricted chest. Calmly and with finality, I said the words that would heal me: “I forgive you.”

“You forgive me...?” he echoed. “Thank you, Dragonfly. Thank you.” He brought his hands together in prayer formation and bowed.

Just then, the bartender called to him, pointing to me with a wry smile and asking, “Is this your girlfriend?”

“No,” I responded decisively.

“We’re amigos,” Javier corrected, a twinge of pride in his voice. And I didn’t deny it.

Granted, the population would have to be pretty limited – like, nuclear-fallout limited – for me to even remotely consider being “friends” with him. All things are forgivable, but not all things are acceptable. But forgiving at least meant I could breathe without my whole body constricting at the thought of him. Forgiving at least meant I could stop pretending that he was somehow not a part of the human family that I claim to embrace. And it gave me an opportunity to be who I say I am, to put these lessons, that sound so great in theory and look so good on paper, into practice...

Forgiveness does not mean absolution. Forgiveness doesn’t mean you condone the behavior. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that you weren’t affected, or that the offending behavior will have no impact. Forgiveness is not about what happened at all. Forgiveness is all about you. And it gives you the opportunity to return to wholeness, happiness and living your life sooner than if you hold onto your (totally valid) anger.

We are all justified in our feelings of betrayal or hurt. But we harbor anger, bitterness and resentment to our detriment, because the reality is, the only people we harm by not forgiving are ourselves. And life is short. We can dwell in our right to be angry, or we can forgive, keep growing, and get back to creating beautiful lives. Every time someone wrongs us, we have a choice.

#metoo

#iforgiveyou