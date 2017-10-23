Would You Like Fries With That?

Mastering app engagement is a prerequisite for driving growth in a mobile-first world. Adopting a unified, multi-channel campaign focus will deliver conversions, revenue and meaningful relationships that stand the test of time. Mobile Marketing Academy will show you the way.

Last week in Episode Two, we discussed how one in three users will open an app only once and explained how push notifications can break through that indifference.

Today we will examine how ninety percent of mobile shopping carts go abandoned and discuss how to mitigate this problem by driving lifetime customer value and boosting your conversion know-how.

Join host Evan Peterson and Jeremy Toce as they discuss shopping and mobile conversion, a key component of the mobile lifecycle.