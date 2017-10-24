"Wouldn't You Like To Be On Broadway?"

It’s a song in the musical “Street Scene” that has been playing over and over in my head since I read of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. I first heard it when I was a young actor struggling to get work in New York. It was a time when I could live on thirty cents a day: Nedicks had a ten cent breakfast and the Horn and Hardart Automat had a beans and hot dog dinner for twenty cents. My furnished room was five dollars a week so my walk-on in the play “Janie,” which gave me a dollar a performance, just about paid for a life that was as dreary as a Dickens’ slum. No surprise that a song that promised stardom, money and luxury didn’t become one of my favorites. Of course in the song, the girl being wooed by a slimy promoter, turns down Broadway waiting for true love. But when you’re desperate, almost starving and can’t even afford the extra money to get your suit pressed (actors dressed up in those days) for an audition, love has nothing to do with it.

I thought of this time in the past because I was hit on (a present day expression) as were many young men as well as women. The difference was that since men were stronger, we were not raped or pushed up against the wall. But the predators had weapons that were more potent. Making the rounds looking for work, day after day in the winter without a warm coat, made us vulnerable. In addition to wanting desperately to act, we were hungry, cold, and with little hope. The predators had a field day and still do. Show business is tough - hard to break into and even harder to make into a successful career. I’m not talking about the lucky ones - Marlon Brando never looked for work - but most actors have a difficult time. So when you’re in competition with dozens of other actors and the casting director, producer or director seems to be taking a shine to you ( an expression from the past) it’s hard to ignore And so the casting couch was born. It’s not a pretty picture but it has been kept under wraps especially by the men who were abused, but sometimes felt they had to go along with it.

When I was pretty sure that I wasn’t going to be a star, although I had had success on Broadway as well as Television, I became a Casting Director. Because of the experiences I had as an actor, I determined to be as fair as I could be in judging talent. I never fraternized with actors for fear my friendships would lead me to favor one over another for personal reasons. I wanted to judge actors only by their talent - never because I had personal feelings about them. Of course part of casting is recognizing the appeal of an actor but that should be done at a distance. I worked with directors who I heard used their positions to get sexual favors but I was certainly never a part of helping them. Some of the most attractive people are drawn to show business and it may be hard for some people in important positions to resist them. I’m afraid too that since actors have to telegraph their appeal and sexuality, it may at times be hard to resist. But the question is what kind of person uses his power to gain control of someone else? Where is their self respect? What must they think of themselves that they have to rely on position or money to assuage their sexual appetites? Certainly Harvey Weinstein was gross and made himself into an undesirable and unattractive man. But attractive people in important positions use their power at the expense of their humanity. When I went to Hollywood, my first job was as “Director of Creative Affairs” - the truth was I couldn’t possibly have kept track of all of them. But many were consensual although there’s no question the importance of the man had a lot to do with it. I’m afraid it’s never going to change as long as there are powerful, rich, accomplished men and beautiful women whom they desire.