25 Effortless Wrap Dresses You Won't Want To Take Off All Summer

There’s a reason Diane Von Furstenberg’s wrap dress is a crowd pleaser. Since she introduced the work-to-play style in 1974, the effortless look has become a staple in women’s wardrobes for everything from weddings and formal events to summer and resort wear.
Wrap dresses are also notoriously flattering on all body shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for wrap dresses for work, midi wrap dresses or even long wrap dresses, we’ve got you covered with a selection of our favorite styles you won’t want to take off all summer long.
Below, 25 wrap dresses perfect for spring and summer:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.