25 Effortless Wrap Dresses You Won't Want To Take Off All Summer

There’s a reason Diane Von Furstenberg’s wrap dress is a crowd pleaser. Since she introduced the work-to-play style in 1974, the effortless look has become a staple in women’s wardrobes for everything from weddings and formal events to summer and resort wear.

Wrap dresses are also notoriously flattering on all body shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for wrap dresses for work, midi wrap dresses or even long wrap dresses, we’ve got you covered with a selection of our favorite styles you won’t want to take off all summer long.

Below, 25 wrap dresses perfect for spring and summer:

Loft Eyelet Sleeve Wrap Dress Loft Sizes : XXS to XXL

Eloquii Blocked Sleeve Wrap Dress Eloquii Sizes : 14 to 28

Everlane Tank Wrap Dress Everlane Sizes : 00 to 16

TopShop Ruffle Minidress Nordstrom Sizes : 2 to 12

Standards & Practices Robin Wrap Maxi Dress Nordstrom Sizes : 1X to 3X

And Other Stories Ruffle Sleeveless Wrap Dress And Other Stories Sizes : 2 to 12

Maeve Breanna Polka Dot Wrap Dress Anthropologie Sizes : 00 to 16

Gap Ruffle Wrap Dress Gap Sizes : XS to XXL

And Other Stories Tropical Print Wrap Dress And Other Stories Sizes : 2 to 12

Fashion Union Tropical Wrap Dress ASOS Sizes : 14 to 24

Felicity & Coco Rita Wrap Dress Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL

Chelsea28 Floral Faux Wrap Dress Nordstrom Sizes : XS to XL

Graham & Spencer Wilkes Striped Wrap Dress Anthropologie Sizes : XXL to XL

Bardot Backless Spot Dress Zappos Sizes : XS to L

Moon River Striped Wrap Dress Urban Outfitters Sizes : XS to L

Eva Franco Evelyn Wrap Dress Anthropologie Sizes : XXS to XL

Eloquii Wrap Belt Tee Dress Eloquii Sizes : 14 to 28

Kiyonna Essential Wrap Dress Zappos Sizes : 0X to 5X

UO Gabrielle Linen Midi Wrap Dress Urban Outfitters Sizes : XS to XL

ASOS DESIGN Linen Wrap Maxi Dress ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14

Stonewear Designs Orchard Dress Zappos Sizes : XS to XL

ECI Embroidered Stripe Wrap Dress Nordstrom Sizes : 14W to 24W

Toad&Co Cue Wrap Sleeveless Dress Zappos Sizes : XS to XL

And Other Stories Wrap Dress And Other Stories Sizes : 2 to 12

Adrianna Papell Wrap Dress Zappos Sizes: 14W to 24W

