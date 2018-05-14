HUFFPOST FINDS
05/14/2018 03:13 pm ET

25 Effortless Wrap Dresses You Won't Want To Take Off All Summer

Cool dresses for a hot summer 👗
headshot
By Brittany Nims

There’s a reason Diane Von Furstenberg’s wrap dress is a crowd pleaser. Since she introduced the work-to-play style in 1974, the effortless look has become a staple in women’s wardrobes for everything from weddings and formal events to summer and resort wear.

Wrap dresses are also notoriously flattering on all body shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for wrap dresses for work, midi wrap dresses or even long wrap dresses, we’ve got you covered with a selection of our favorite styles you won’t want to take off all summer long.

Below, 25 wrap dresses perfect for spring and summer:

  • Loft Eyelet Sleeve Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to XXL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.loft.com/eyelet-sleeve-wrap-dress/465418?skuId=25200935&amp
    Loft
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Get it here
  • Eloquii Blocked Sleeve Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/blocked-sleeve-wrap-dress/1246327.html?q=wrap%20dr
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • Everlane Tank Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 16<br>Get it <a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-jpnese-goweave-wrap-dress-creamg
    Everlane
    Sizes: 00 to 16
    Get it here
  • TopShop Ruffle Minidress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-ruffle-minidress/4963450?origin=keywo
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • Standards & Practices Robin Wrap Maxi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/standards-practices-robin-wrap-maxi-dress-pl
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Get it here
  • And Other Stories Ruffle Sleeveless Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/clothing/dresses/product.ruffle-sleeveless-
    And Other Stories
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • Maeve Breanna Polka Dot Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 16<br>Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/breanna-polka-dot-wrap-dress?category=
    Anthropologie
    Sizes: 00 to 16
    Get it here
  • Gap Ruffle Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XXL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pcid=5058&amp;vid=1&amp;pid=223887
    Gap
    Sizes: XS to XXL
    Get it here
  • And Other Stories Tropical Print Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/clothing/dresses/product.midi-wrap-dress-ye
    And Other Stories
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • Fashion Union Tropical Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 24<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/fashion-union-plus/fashion-union-plus-wrap-dress-in-tr
    ASOS
    Sizes: 14 to 24
    Get it here
  • Felicity & Coco Rita Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/felicity-coco-rita-wrap-dress-regular-petite
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • Chelsea28 Floral Faux Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/chelsea28-floral-faux-wrap-dress/4831678?ori
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • Graham & Spencer Wilkes Striped Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXL to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/wilkes-striped-wrap-dress?category=SE
    Anthropologie
    Sizes: XXL to XL
    Get it here
  • Bardot Backless Spot Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bardot-backless-spot-dress-berry-spot/product/907
    Zappos
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • Moon River Striped Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to L<br>Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/moon-river-striped-wrap-dress" target
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • Eva Franco Evelyn Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/evelyn-wrap-dress?category=SEARCHRESU
    Anthropologie
    Sizes: XXS to XL
    Get it here
  • Eloquii Wrap Belt Tee Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/wrap-belt-tee-dress/1236304.html?dwvar_1236304_col
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • Kiyonna Essential Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 5X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/kiyonna-essential-wrap-dress-rose/product/828669
    Zappos
    Sizes: 0X to 5X
    Get it here
  • UO Gabrielle Linen Midi Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-gabrielle-linen-midi-wrap-dress"
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • ASOS DESIGN Linen Wrap Maxi Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-linen-wrap-side-maxi-dress-in-bold-str
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • Stonewear Designs Orchard Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/stonewear-designs-orchard-dress-navy/product/901
    Zappos
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • ECI Embroidered Stripe Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14W to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/eci-embroidered-stripe-wrap-dress-plus-siz
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14W to 24W
    Get it here
  • Toad&Co Cue Wrap Sleeveless Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/toad-co-cue-wrap-sleeveless-dress-aquifer-wave-p
    Zappos
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • And Other Stories Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 2 to 12<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/clothing/dresses/product.wrap-dress-navy-st
    And Other Stories
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • Adrianna Papell Wrap Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14W to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/adrianna-papell-plus-size-short-wrap-dress-lon
    Zappos
    Sizes: 14W to 24W
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

