07/23/2018 05:19 pm ET

10 Wrap Dresses To Scoop Up During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

On-sale wrap dresses for work or for play.
By Katelyn Mullen

There are plenty of items to shop at this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, particularly the high-waisted leggings worth obsessing over and the shoes to grab now to get your feet ready for fall. 

Strategically adding items to your closet is the financially responsible thing to do, but so is scoring a 40 percent off on a dress that will transcend the seasons. There may not be a flattering dress that pleases a crowd quite like the classic wrap dress.

Browse through some of our top picks from this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and grab them before it’s too late:

  • 1 Faux Wrap Midi Dress | ELIZA J
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $104.90
    Original Price: $158.00
    Sizes available: 2-18, Regular & Petite

    Get it here.
  • 2 Faux Wrap Collar Dress ELIZA J
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $84.90
    Original Price: $128.00
    Sizes available: 20W - 24W

    Get it here.
  • 3 High/Low Faux Wrap Shirtdress | ELIZA J
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $98.90
    Original Price: $148.00
    Sizes available: 14W - 24W 

    Get it here.
  • 4 Lily Pond Faux Wrap Jumpsuit | ALI & JAY
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $104.90
    Original Price: $158.00
    Sizes available: XS -XL

    Get it here.
  • 5 Floral Sleeveless Wrap Dress | CHARLES HENRY
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $71.90
    Original Price: $108.00
    Sizes available: XS-XXL

    Get it here.
  • 6 Ruched Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress | ELIZA J
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $84.90
    Original Price: $128.00
    Sizes available: 2-18 Regular, 14W - 22W Plus

    Get it here.
  • 7 Floral Print Faux Wrap Midi Dress | TAHARI
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $91.90
    Original Price: $138.00
    Sizes available: 2-18

    Get it here.
  • 8 Flutter Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity/Nursing Dress | INGRID & ISABEL®
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $58.90
    Original Price: $88.00
    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Get it here.
  • 9 Tiered Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress | 1.STATE
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $92.90
    Original Price: $139.00
    Sizes available: XXS -XXL, also available in black 

    Get it here.
  • 10 Bubble Satin Wrap Dress | TOPSHOP
    Nordstrom
    Sale: $39.90
    Original Price: $60.00
    Sizes available: 2-8

    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Katelyn Mullen
Director of Content Strategy, HuffPost
