10 Wrap Dresses To Scoop Up During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

There are plenty of items to shop at this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, particularly the high-waisted leggings worth obsessing over and the shoes to grab now to get your feet ready for fall.

Strategically adding items to your closet is the financially responsible thing to do, but so is scoring a 40 percent off on a dress that will transcend the seasons. There may not be a flattering dress that pleases a crowd quite like the classic wrap dress.

Browse through some of our top picks from this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and grab them before it’s too late: