06/06/2018 03:34 pm ET

15 Gorgeous Wrap Skirts To Wear This Summer

Pair it with a crop top, tucked-in blouse, or a fitted bodysuit.
By Amanda Pena

There are so many summer fashion trends that we are just itching to wear already. From wrap dresses and two-piece sets to off the shoulder swimsuits, these warmer fashion trends are here to stay for the entire season.

Another look we can’t get enough of right now? Wrap skirts. Their effortless style that’s both comfy yet figure-flattering allows us to play with different looks up top. Whether you pair them with a crop top, a tucked-in blouse, or a fitted bodysuit, the styling possibilities are endless.

Check off another summer fashion staple with these 15 gorgeous wrap skirts:

  • 1 Corvo Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/corvo-wrap-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=009" target="_blank">
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $88.
  • 2 UO Rashida Asymmetrical Maxi Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-rashida-asymmetrical-maxi-wrap-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;co
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $79.
  • 3 Opposing Stripes Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/opposing-stripes-wrap-skirt/1196297.html?q=wrap%20skirt&amp;start=7&amp;dwvar_11962
    Eloquii
    Get it at Eloquii, $95.
  • 4 1.STATE Ruffle Wrap Maxi Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/1-state-ruffle-wrap-maxi-skirt/4946536?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $99.
  • 5 Tribal 37" Woven Crepe Long Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/tribal-37-woven-crepe-long-wrap-skirt-in-white-white/product/9025901/color/14" ta
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $108.
  • 6 City Chic Ruffle Faux Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/city-chic-ruffle-faux-wrap-skirt-plus-size/4954453?origin=keywordsearch-perso
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $59.
  • 7 Capulet Thea Wrap Midi Skirt
    Get it at Urban <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/capulet-thea-wrap-midi-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=0
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $138.
  • 8 UO Isabella Striped Maxi Wrap Skirt
    Get it at Urban <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-isabella-striped-maxi-wrap-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $69.
  • 9 Michael Stars Faux Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/michael-stars-faux-wrap-skirt/4954334?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort&a
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $98.
  • 10 Ruffle Mixed Print Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/ruffle-mixed-print-wrap-skirt/1195924.html?q=wrap%20skirt&amp;dwvar_1195924_colorCo
    Eloquii
    Get it at Eloquii, $105.
  • 11 Chauncey Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/chauncey-wrap-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=049" target="_blan
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $138.
  • 12 Whole 'Lotta Loveliness Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/bottoms/whole-lotta-loveliness-wrap-skirt/157832.html" target="_blank">Modcl
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Modcloth, $40.
  • 13 Daintree Pencil Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/daintree-pencil-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=038" target="_bl
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $98.
  • 14 Topshop Satin Spot Ruffle Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/topshop-satin-spot-ruffle-skirt/5011020?origin=coordinating-5011020-0-3-PDP_2
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $80.
  • 15 Holly Mini Wrap Skirt
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/holly-mini-wrap-skirt?category=SEARCHRESULTS&amp;color=063" target="_bl
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $138.

