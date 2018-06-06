15 Gorgeous Wrap Skirts To Wear This Summer

There are so many summer fashion trends that we are just itching to wear already. From wrap dresses and two-piece sets to off the shoulder swimsuits, these warmer fashion trends are here to stay for the entire season.

Another look we can’t get enough of right now? Wrap skirts. Their effortless style that’s both comfy yet figure-flattering allows us to play with different looks up top. Whether you pair them with a crop top, a tucked-in blouse, or a fitted bodysuit, the styling possibilities are endless.

Check off another summer fashion staple with these 15 gorgeous wrap skirts:

1 Corvo Wrap Skirt Anthropologie Get it at Anthropologie , $88.

2 UO Rashida Asymmetrical Maxi Wrap Skirt Urban Outfitters Get it at Urban Outfitters , $79.

3 Opposing Stripes Wrap Skirt Eloquii Get it at Eloquii , $95.

4 1.STATE Ruffle Wrap Maxi Skirt Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom , $99.

5 Tribal 37" Woven Crepe Long Wrap Skirt Zappos Get it at Zappos , $108.

6 City Chic Ruffle Faux Wrap Skirt Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom , $59.

7 Capulet Thea Wrap Midi Skirt Urban Outfitters Get it at Urban Outfitters , $138.

8 UO Isabella Striped Maxi Wrap Skirt Urban Outfitters Get it at Urban Outfitters , $69.

9 Michael Stars Faux Wrap Skirt Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom , $98.

10 Ruffle Mixed Print Wrap Skirt Eloquii Get it at Eloquii , $105.

11 Chauncey Wrap Skirt Anthropologie Get it at Anthropologie , $138.

12 Whole 'Lotta Loveliness Wrap Skirt Anthropologie Get it at Modcloth , $40.

13 Daintree Pencil Skirt Anthropologie Get it at Anthropologie , $98.

14 Topshop Satin Spot Ruffle Skirt Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom , $80.

15 Holly Mini Wrap Skirt Anthropologie Get it at Anthropologie , $138.