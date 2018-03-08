HUFFPOST FINDS
03/08/2018 06:17 pm ET

20 Breezy Wrap Tops You'll Want To Live In This Spring

Business in the front, party on the side.
By Brittany Nims

There’s a reason that Diane Von Furstenberg’s wrap dress became instantly famous when she introduced it in 1974. It’s effortlessly stylish, always flattering and incredibly comfortable.

The same can be said for wrap tops, or wrap-around shirts, one of the trends we’re keeping our eyes on for 2018. Wrap shirts are like the mullets of fashion: Business in the front, party on the side. Nothing beats them when it comes to comfort and ease. 

For anyone down with flattering and comfortable everyday wear, check out these 20 breathable wrap tops for spring: 

  • 1 J.Crew Stretch Cotton Striped Wrap Top
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 2 UO Cozy Long Sleeve Cropped Wrap Top
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 3 ASOS Wrap Top With Ruffle Detail
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 4 ASOS DESIGN Ruffle Wrap Cami
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 5 Who What Wear Contrast Wrap Shirt
    Target
    Get it here
  • 6 Leith Flounce Sleeve Faux Wrap Top
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 7 TopShop Stripe Tie Wrap Kimono Top
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 8 Madewell Denim Wrap Top
    Madewell
    Get it here
  • 9 Whistles Lianne Striped Wrap Top
    Bloomingdales
    Get it here
  • 10 PrettyLittleThing Striped Wrap Top
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 11 Forever21 Pinstripe Wrap Top
    Forever21
    Get it here
  • 12 ASOS Wrap Top With Ruffle And Lace Insert
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 13 Project Social T Bailey Wrap Tee
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 14 ASOS DESIGN Wrap Top With Kimono Sleeve
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 15 Xhilaration Short Sleeve Wrap Top
    Target
    Get it here
  • 16 Madewell Wrap Top In Scatter Star
    Madewell
    Get it here
  • 17 Saylor Eyelet Lace Wrap Top
    Bloomingdales
    Get it here
  • 18 Vero Moda Wrap Shirt With Bubble Shoulder
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 19 J.Crew Sara Oxford Wrap Top
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 20 TopShop Balloon Sleeve Stripe Wrap Top
    Nordstrom Rack
    Get it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Wrap Dress Diane Von F%C3%Bcrstenberg
20 Breezy Wrap Tops You'll Want To Live In This Spring
CONVERSATIONS