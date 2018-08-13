Last week, Entertainment Weekly shared a still image from Disney’s upcoming “Wreck It Ralph” sequel, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” featuring everyone’s favorite princesses hanging out in loungewear at what appears to be a sleepover.
Plenty of people loved the image and praised Disney for its attention to detail, especially in regards to the wardrobe choices like Snow White’s poison apple T-shirt. But others couldn’t help but notice that Princess Tiana ― Disney’s first African-American princess ― looked lighter-skinned and more Euro-centric than she did in previous promotional material from the movie.
Here’s the still:
In response to the image, which also features the lovable Vanellope from “Wreck It Ralph,” aired their grievances about Tiana on social media.
A couple people accused Disney of white-washing Pocahontas as well.
But it wasn’t all bad. Some people praised Disney for depicting Tiana with with her natural hair down ― a small victory in terms of representation.
Disney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The company is no stranger to controversies like this one. Not only did it claim it was having a hard time finding people of color to cast in the live-action “Aladdin” remake, Disney also admitted to darkening the skin tones of white actors cast as extras.