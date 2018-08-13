STYLE & BEAUTY
08/13/2018 01:31 pm ET

Disney Accused Of Lightening Princess Tiana's Skin Tone In 'Wreck It Ralph' Sequel

"Was Princess Tiana’s skin tone and dark hair too hard to digitalize?"
headshot
By Julia Brucculieri

Last week, Entertainment Weekly shared a still image from Disney’s upcoming “Wreck It Ralph” sequel, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” featuring everyone’s favorite princesses hanging out in loungewear at what appears to be a sleepover.

Plenty of people loved the image and praised Disney for its attention to detail, especially in regards to the wardrobe choices like Snow White’s poison apple T-shirt. But others couldn’t help but notice that Princess Tiana ― Disney’s first African-American princess ― looked lighter-skinned and more Euro-centric than she did in previous promotional material from the movie. 

Here’s the still: 

In response to the image, which also features the lovable Vanellope from “Wreck It Ralph,” aired their grievances about Tiana on social media.

A couple people accused Disney of white-washing Pocahontas as well.

But it wasn’t all bad. Some people praised Disney for depicting Tiana with with her natural hair down ― a small victory in terms of representation. 

Disney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The company is no stranger to controversies like this one. Not only did it claim it was having a hard time finding people of color to cast in the live-action “Aladdin” remake, Disney also admitted to darkening the skin tones of white actors cast as extras.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Old-School Photos Of Disney Parks
headshot
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Disney Wreck It Ralph Princess Tiana
Disney Accused Of Lightening Princess Tiana's Skin Tone In 'Wreck It Ralph' Sequel
CONVERSATIONS