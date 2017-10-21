I haven’t posted anything on this site for more than two months because I’ve had a monster of a writer’s block. I mean try as I would, I couldn’t come up with anything. It was as if the words were teasing me, staying just out of reach. In fact, I did find an adjective hiding under one of the sofa cushions.

I tried all my usual tricks to snap myself out of the block. I put on one of my wife’s summery dresses and strolled through the neighborhood, alternating between short and long strides. Nothing. I went to the gym. I didn’t do anything there. I just went. Didn’t help. I tried automatic writing—sitting at the computer and putting down whatever came to mind. Here’s what I wrote: “qwertyuiopasdfghjklzxcvbnmwhydoeseveryonehatethejews.”

I had several emergency sessions with my therapist. He suggested that my block was a defense mechanism to protect against the pain of failure. When I expressed some doubt, he reminded me how poorly my last three efforts were received. The New York Times Book Review called my collection of short stories, “a labor that would have better been aborted,” and my own wife used my novelette as kindling. As for my poetry collection, I’ll Give You A Rhyme If You’ll Give Me A Dime, I’d rather not talk about it.

My therapist had another thought about what might have happened to my creative spark. He reminded me what the French writer Balzac said after a post-coital orgasm: “There goes another novel.” “No,” I said sadly. “It’s definitely not too much sex.” “Masturbation counts, too,” he replied. “In that case,” I said, “there go twenty novels, seven stage plays, three books of sonnets, and a light opera.”

In the end it was my wife who gave me the idea that turned everything around. She suggested that, like Thoreau, I turn to nature for inspiration. I spent several days in Yosemite. Despite the jaw-dropping beauty of the place, the only idea it inspired in me was to free climb Half Dome until I remembered that I know absolutely nothing about climbing. That’s when the bear mauled me.

Only part of it was my fault. Yes, they have signs all over warning you not to leave food in the car, but nowhere is it posted that you should not sit in your car covered in honey.

But the mauling turned out to be a good thing. It was during the two weeks in intensive care, that I finally broke through the block. I came up with a really clever idea for a television series. It’s called “I.C.U.” It’s a drama set in the intensive care unit of a major hospital.