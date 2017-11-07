Writing a Book? 9 Keys to Clarifying Your Target Market

It’s hard to write a strong nonfiction book, particularly a self-help, business or how-to book, without knowing whom you are writing for. Clarifying target market will help you write a book that resonates for your readers—from the title and subtitle to the tone, content, features and structure. When you write from a place of truly understanding who your readers are and what they want, they are more likely to pick up the book with an enthusiastic, “This book is for me! It’s just what I’m looking for.”

Without such clarity, your book is more likely to get lost in the great sea of available books, or just not resonate for book buyers (think, too general and not targeted).

Clarifying a target market helps you successfully market a book, as well. Without a clear market (or markets) it’s hard to know where to reach your readers—what social media platforms, what radio or TV shows to target, what blogs, etc.

5 Questions to Help You in Clarifying Target Market

To clarify target market, ask yourself:

1) Who do I feel most compelled to work with?

2) What markets or attributes do I see most often in my current clients (if you have a business) or who stands to benefit most from the information I wish to share in my book?

3) What are my vision and goals for the book and beyond? What change to I hope to create in my readers and community?

4) What groups are not served well by the books currently available on my topic?

5) Is there a demographic or sub-group that is particularly desperate for what I will offer in my book?

These questions will start to help you determine target market.

4 Additional Tips for Clarifying a Book’s Tarket Market

6) Consider blogging as a way to understand who your market is and what they want. Invite comments and questions so that you get valuable feedback.

7) Research market size to estimate the potential for book sales—numbers that are especially important to agents and publishers. Census data, professional associations and internet searches can all help with this.

8) Use demographic and psychographic research to understand your market(s).

9) Consider creating a survey for those on your mailing list or who visit your blog. Ask readers about themselves, their greatest challenges in regard to your topic and what they are looking for in a book. Note the language they use as your book will resonate with your audience when you use their language in title, headings and content.

Ask Your Questions!