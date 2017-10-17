Writing a Book About My Genetic Disorder Tested the Strength of My Family's Relationships

What has it been like for your family and friends to be included in your book and this journey [of uncovering the truth about your likely fatal genetic disorder and your research into the exploding field of genomic medicine]?

My family has been incredible. But it took a bit of work on both of our parts.

Initially, our story was picked up for the NPR show This American Life (the show taped but never aired). I emailed the family that our story would be told on a national stage. I emailed everyone who either had the gene, or was related to someone who had had the gene. Most people were supportive and excited. But one family member whose father had died when he was very young wrote back that he was not interested in our story being shared. He was worried that a stigma could cause problems for his children and other members of our family.

I didn’t agree. But even more, I was offended by his reply. I was annoyed.

“He doesn’t have the gene!” I complained. “How does he even think he has a voice in this?”

So I called a lawyer and I asked if I was allowed to tell the story if a family member didn’t want me to. And the answer is, of course. It’s my story. I can tell it.

But the lawyer suggested I try to make peace with the cousin because having everyone on board is better and easier than not. Also, the simple fact that I was going to be telling a family story meant I needed to put my ego away, and respect that fact.

So I changed tacks. I wrote to everyone that I was going to take the whole thing much more slowly. I was going to keep everyone looped in and I was going to keep last names out of it. The only last names would be mine and my dad’s. (I also mention Ester Bloom who is my great-great-grandmother, but since she passed the gene to her daughter, no one in my family is a Bloom.)

When NBC.com wrote an article about my family, it was really hard for me to let go of the story. I hated a lot of the language early in the piece. They used too much shock and awe up front. It wasn’t how I would tell my story, but it taught me a lot about handling everyone else’s stories. I let them read their parts. I let them weigh in. I tried to respect the changes they wanted me to make and make them as well as I could without interrupting what I was trying to convey. Out of respect, some people are left off the family tree, and others are left out of the narrative completely. The story hasn’t changed, but their story is protected.