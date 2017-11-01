WTF Woman?

I believe in woman. A fragile figure with the force of nature.

She will suffer for love and sacrifice for beauty.

She can control with tenderness and hurt with silence.

She can empower a nation and yet cringe from a spider.

Love unrequited, she will sing the most poignant songs;

Scorned, not even hell can stand her fury;

Defeated, she licks her wounds and rises again.

And again. And again.

But - how could she?

How could she believe that her beauty is lacking against a plasticized ideal?

How could she be shamed of the proof of her wise years from those peddling her a cream?

How could she think that her value is equal to the bag weighing heavy on her arm?

Yes, she is worth it- THAT is a no-brainer.

But the real question is not whether she is worth it- but rather- does she need it?

I believe in woman.

I believe she can choose to refuse these silly notions made to make her feel less of the glorious creature that she is just so one can sell more creams, more lipsticks, more bags.

I believe she doesn’t need much. And by refusing things she doesn’t need, she has the power to leave the rest of the creatures she cohabitates with their fair share of the planet.

I believe the power of her refusal can make this planet beautiful again.

I believe in woman.

And I count on her to believe in herself and save us all from our self inflicted doom.