WWE Wrestler Kane Wins Tennessee Mayoral Race

Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane or the “Big Red Machine,” will soon become the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

He defeated his opponent, Linda Haney, with about twice as many votes.

A professional wrestler since 1992, Jacobs has won several WWE world championships. He’s also long been involved in Libertarian politics through the support of candidates like Ron Paul in his 2008 presidential bid and through speaking events at various political conferences.

Jacobs said he was considering running for the mayoral seat in 2016 but wanted to wait until after the presidential election to decide. He ultimately announced his mayoral bid in April of 2017.

“Now this is the part where many politicians will stand up here and tell you all the grandiose things that they’re going to do just by snapping their fingers,” he told the crowd the night of his announcement. “I’m not going to do that because that would be unrealistic and disingenuous.” He spoke of reducing taxes and non-essential government spending as well as job creation.

Jacobs plans to commit to his new role but said the WWE will always play a part in his life.