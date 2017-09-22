Ithacan Rockers X Ambassadors Give Back To Their Hometown

"We're going to be donating a lot of the proceeds from the festival to local organizations in Ithaca that Casey [Harris] and I benefited from when we were kids. We're giving back to the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) in Ithaca where I took saxophone lessons [and] Casey took piano lessons there. I also took swing dance classes there! We're also giving back to the Stewart Park Preservation Society, we're going to put on a show at Stewart Park. Both of us were campers at Stewart Park Day Camp, I was a camp counselor there my first summer after college. We're giving back to the Ithaca Youth Bureau, GIAC, which is an after-school program. We are really trying to give back to the community that raised us."