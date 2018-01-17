Japan is more popular than ever and for good reason, the country is teeming with gorgeous scenery, delicious food, and ancient culture. Going to Japan will leave you speechless and overload your senses, but in the best way possible. Here are the top reasons you should head there and what you can not miss when visiting Japan.

Gawking at ancient castles and pagodas

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:18am PST

All around Japan are beautiful castles, pagodas, and shrines that are magnificently preserved. My favorite was Senso-ji because of the pagoda pictured above and it’s close proximity to other popular rights in Tokyo.

Spending a night at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Jan 13, 2018 at 11:52am PST

I don't want to give away too much... going into Robot Restaurant, the less you know the better. Think of it as a video game that has come to life with dancing, live girls (in some scantily clad outfits), and a huge spectacle. The show lasts 90 minutes and is separated into three acts with food, drinks, and souvenirs between each act. Ticket prices vary widely depending on where and how early you buy them. Make sure you do the research!

Take in the best views of Tokyo by staying at The Ritz-Carlton

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Not only is the hotel one of the best in Tokyo it also offers the best views from their 43rd floor main lobby or your own room! If you want to go big in Tokyo, this is the place to stay. Book your stay here. You won’t regret it.

Spending the day in Harajuku

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Nothing compares to the lively streets of Harajuku. Some must do things: grab a giant cotton candy at Totti Candy Factory, shop till you drop at all of the amazing (and unique) stores, and take pics at Purikura Land.

Get up close with Monkeys in Arashiyama

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:50am PST

A small hike (only about 20 minutes) gets you up close and personal with gorgeous monkeys in Arashiyama. You can visit while staying in Kyoto by simply taking a 10 minute train ride out of the city. So convenient!

Read on: Top things you can not miss while visiting Kyoto

Visit Mt. Fuji

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Dec 13, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Seeing this beautiful mountain in all its glory is an easy day trip from Tokyo! There are tons of different ways to view it. Check out the best views of Mt. Fuji here.

Take in Tranquil Hakone

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:45am PST

If you want to see Mt. Fuji and also a gorgeous small town with some amazing sights then I suggest taking it all in at Hakone! Getting here from Tokyo is a breeze and it is one of the best day trips to take while in Japan.

Bask in the neon lights

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Wandering the streets all lit up with neon signs is a must do in any big city in Japan. Tokyo was my favorite but Osaka comes in a close second!

Get lost at Fushimi Inari-taisha

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Kyoto is one of the most beautiful places in the world and once you get there Fushimi Inari should be at the top of your list. The trail weaves through the mountains with hundreds of bright torii (shrine gates) for you to explore.

Walk through the magical Bamboo Forest

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Right outside of Kyoto is Arashiyama, a magical place with monkeys, bamboo forests, and a giant river. Don’t miss it!

Stay at a tradition hotel

A post shared by Travel Writer • Tessa Juliette (@travel_wheretonext) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:54am PST