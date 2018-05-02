HHS Official Returns To Work After Suspension For Sharing Bigoted Memes

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reinstated one its employees after suspending her last month following reports that she shared numerous bigoted memes in 2016 and 2017.

Ximena Barreto, appointed the department’s deputy director of communications in December 2017, was placed on administrative leave while the agency conducted a review of her social media accounts.

With the review complete, Barreto has been permitted to return to work in a role outside of the public affairs office, an HHS official told HuffPost.

Barreto apologized in a statement for making what she termed “emotionally-charged comments,” as first reported by CNN on Tuesday.

“In the heated and hyper-passionate political campaign environment, I made generalized comments regarding race relations & radical Islam,” Barreto said. “I fully understand that these emotionally-charged comments were hurtful, & I deeply apologize to members of both communities.”

HHS suspended Barreto after progressive media watchdog Media Matters reported on offensive social media posts she shared as a fringe right-wing political commentator before her appointment to the agency.

Using the screen name “RepublicanChick” on her personal website and social media accounts, Barreto repeatedly attacked Islam, calling the religion a “cult” that has “no place” in the U.S. She also peddled the “Pizzagate” and Seth Rich conspiracy theories.

In May 2017, she retweeted an image saying that America’s forefathers would have “hung” former President Barack Obama — and Hillary Clinton — for treason. Roughly three months later, she shared an image of Obama labeled as a “Muslim terrorist.”

Ximena Barreto shared tweet archive via CNN One of the posts shared by Ximena Barreto, who under the Trump administration had been appointed deputy director of communications at the Department of Health and Human Services.

As noted by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, the department’s statement did not address Barreto’s social media posts on conspiracy theories or Obama being “hung.”

Other Trump administration officials have left their positions after media outlets combed through their social media accounts. Todd Johnson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, resigned as a Defense Department staffer after CNN reported on his past racist and Islamophobic posts.