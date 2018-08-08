Fourth Arrest Made In Rapper XXXTentacion’s Shooting Death

A fourth man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy ― better known as XXXTentacion ― surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday evening, seven weeks after the 20-year-old rapper’s violent death in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced that authorities arrested Trayvon Newsome, 20, at his attorney’s office in Fort Lauderdale.

Newsome has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Update in rappers murder. pic.twitter.com/B0ONv2lYd6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 8, 2018

Previously arrested and facing first-degree murder charges in the case are Robert Allen, Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Micheal Boatwright, the suspected gunman. All three of those men are 22 years old.

Onfroy, who launched his rap career on SoundCloud, was shot to death in a parking lot of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18. As Onfroy was leaving the dealership, his car was blocked by another car and two armed men, identified as Boatwright and Newsome, approached the rapper, according to authorities.

One of the men grabbed from Onfory a Louis Vuitton bag reportedly stuffed with $50,000 in cash then opened fire on him, authorities said. Onfroy had withdrawn the cash from a bank before going to the dealership, The Miami Herald reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Police reportedly found footage on cell phones belonging to Williams and Boatwright showing both men holding $100 bills immediately after the shooting, according to the Herald.

Broward County Sheriff From left: Michael Boatwright, 22, and Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, face first-degree murder charges in last month's shooting death of Jahseh Onfroy.

Broward County Sheriffs Office Robert Allen (left) was taken into custody late last month in connection with XXXTentacion's killing. Trayvon Newsome (right) was arrested Tuesday.

Onfroy’s career was burgeoning when he was killed. According to The New York Times, he had signed a $10 million deal for his next album. His first album, “17,” was released in August 2017 and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. His second album, ”?,” was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. On SoundCloud, Onfroy had amassed 2.59 million followers and his songs regularly gained tens of millions of streams.

But he had faced sexual and physical assault allegations dating back to 2015. One of his alleged victims, an ex-girlfriend, claimed Onfroy beat, strangled and threatened to kill her while she was pregnant with his child.

At the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for domestic abuse charges.